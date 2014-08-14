Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 4:11 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

United Boys & Girls Club Kids Spend Day at Camp Whittier

By Jamie Collins for United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County | August 14, 2014 | 12:32 p.m.

The United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County spent a day at Camp Whittier through their annual Camp4Clubs on Monday, Aug. 11.

Santa Barbara Airbus drove 170 kids and staff from our Lompoc, Westside, Goleta and Carpinteria Clubs to participate in a day full of rock wall climbing, zip lining, hiking, swimming, and archery.

The children and staff also took special time getting to know other members and staff from different clubs through team building exercises, arts and crafts and snowcone making.

Camp Whittier is a favorite summer fieldtrip for the club members and highly recommended for parents wanting to prepare their children for the week-long, overnight camps they offer throughout the summer.

With technology changing how children interact with each other, Camp Whittier offers youth fun and unique experiences with an opportunity to explore the outdoors, meet new friends, discover new interests and create memories that last a lifetime.

“Camp Whittier is such an amazing piece of the United organization. It offers our kids a peaceful place to challenge themselves and step away from their daily routine. Our one-day Camp4Clubs offers youth a unique opportunity to explore the outdoors in a safe, positive environment. This year was huge success and we look forward to growing the program and getting more kids outdoors having these experiences throughout the year.” – Jamie Collins, Club Director- Carpinteria & Westside.

Founded in 1948, United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara boasts 7,000 youth members who utilize Club locations in Carpinteria, Westside, Goleta, Goleta West and Lompoc, as well as a 55-acre residential camp- Camp Whittier.

The mission of United is “To enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential, as productive, caring and responsible citizens."

 

