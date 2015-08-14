Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 12:20 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
United Boys & Girls Club Set Sail to Increase Alumni Network

By Timothy Grigsby for United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County | August 14, 2015 | 2:43 p.m.

On Wednesday, July 15, over 100 generous donors and Boys & Girls Clubs alumni set sail at 6 p.m. aboard the legendary 85-foot, 107-ton luxury sail boat Channel Cat in the Santa Barbara Harbor.

Among the guests were Betty Stephens, Patricia Bragg, Chris and Catherine Lancashire, Russell Steiner, Gary Saint Denis, J.B. and Taffy Balch and Irene Henry.

Alumni from each of our clubs and other clubs also attended to join forces with Marc Gamberdella and form an Alumni Network in Santa Barbara.

Gamberdella has been working with retired CEO, Sal Rodriguez to reach out to more alumni and establish a give back program to support today’s youth.

Current CEO, Michael Baker provided a brief update on the organization and announced the launch of our “It Just Takes One” campaign to support three main goals this summer.

Each summer, 43 million youth in the U.S. experience summer learning loss. This affects three out of four of our members.

In addition, five out of six of our members do not have access to school-provided meals in the summer.

The United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County are reaching more youth daily through our outreach program and providing every member with healthy meals and educational activities to prevent summer learning loss. 

To date, we have raised over $205,000 in support of our “It Just Takes One” campaign. 

We are hoping to reach our goal of $350,000 by Sep. 15, 2015.

To donate, visit our website www.unitedbg.org/it-just-takes-one

Thank you to our corporate sponsor, Union Bank, for attending and sponsoring the food at the event.

A very special thank you to Reicker, Pfau, Pyle & McRoy, LLP, and Channel Cat Charters.

About the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County

The United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County has served the youth for over 75 years. Since Jan. 1, 2015, we have served over 70,793 meals. Our members have ​made over 73,160 cumulative visits and participated in over 577,500 cumulative hours of homework assistance.

Our Clubs provide programs that center around the five core areas of a child’s development: the arts, character and leadership development, health and life skills, education and career development and sports, fitness and recreation.

For more information, please contact our administrative office at 805.681.1315.

— Timothy Grigsby is the assistant club director at the United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County.

 
