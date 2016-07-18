United Boys & Girls Clubs Advances Team, Hires New Club Director

The United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County strives to continuously grow as an organization to reach more youth, more often, with more impact. A part of this advancement includes adding new staff members as well as acknowledging and rewarding those who have demonstrated their commitment while working with UBGC.

Debra Herrick recently joined the UBGC team as the new club director at the Carpinteria Club. Herrick has an impressive background in education and youth development, both for which she has used her English- and Spanish-speaking abilities to strengthen her role.

With a Ph.D. in Spanish from UC Santa Barbara and extensive experience in teaching methodology, Herrick has the ability to work with those of a wide variety of learning backgrounds.

She was previously the multi-arts director at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mission District of San Francisco, where she acted as a lead teacher in charge of many programs.

Reflecting on her time with UBGC, Herrick says that it was one of the most satisfying experiences in her career and that she is eager to be able to serve the community’s youth again.

In addition to hiring Herrick, the Carpinteria and Lompoc Clubs have promoted two of their staff members, Bianca Zook (Lompoc) and Alexa Gaddis (Carpinteria), to assistant club directors.

Zook previously worked with the After School Education and Safety Program (ASES) as the site supervisor in Fillmore before she joined UBGC in February 2013.

Her dedication over the last few years shows that she is not only well deserving of this promotion but also doing incredible work with the community’s youth.

Gaddis worked as the head instructor with the Pacific Corinthian in the Channel Islands Harbor, teaching important traits like leadership to youth.

She has been with UBGC as the programs director since April 2015, and the organization is excited to see her take on the role of assistant club director.

Both have expressed their excitement to make a positive impact at UBGC with their new roles and hope to promote better growth and development among the youth.

UBGC encourages all to learn more about the clubs or to schedule a tour to witness the incredible staff at work with the community.

For more information, contact Kristi Newton, vice president of advancement, at [email protected] or 805.681.1315.

— Karen Hamada is a communications intern at the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.