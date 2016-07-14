United Boys & Girls Clubs Campers Produce Short Films at Movie-making Summer Camp

In June 2016, the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County partnered with Santa Barbara International Film Festival to provide kids with a free 5-day film camp.

Held from June 13-17 at UBGC’s Camp Whittier, a 55-acre conference and retreat center, the camp allowed youth to learn the fundamentals of filmmaking with hands-on training while producing their own short films.

The group of 26 kids came from Carpinteria, Goleta, Santa Barbara and Lompoc Clubs, and for most members the camp was their first experience working with professionals in the film industry.

Throughout the first couple days, the kids took a film analysis and screenwriting class, during which they began writing their own scripts as well as training for sound and lighting.

The third day gave groups time to begin filming their short films using tablets provided by Dell. On day four, the campers learned about editing and sound design as they continued to work on their own projects.

Friends and families were invited on the fifth and final day for a dinner and screening of the films made during the camp.

The film camp was a great success and an inspirational learning experience for these students with a passion for storytelling and filmmaking. There are already plans in the works for a second Film Camp next year.

Through these types of collaborations, UBGC hopes to reach and serve more youth of the community “who need us most.”

For more information regarding camp opportunities, contact Todd Stepien, camp director, at [email protected] or 805.962.6776.

— Karen Hamada is a communications intern at United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.