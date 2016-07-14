Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 3:25 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

United Boys & Girls Clubs Campers Produce Short Films at Movie-making Summer Camp

United Boys & Girls Clubs campers work on a short film during film camp in June 2016. The week-long retreat was a collaboration between UBGC and the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.
United Boys & Girls Clubs campers work on a short film during film camp in June 2016. The week-long retreat was a collaboration between UBGC and the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. (UBGC photo)
By Karen Hamada for United Boys & Girls Clubs | July 14, 2016 | 8:55 a.m.

In June 2016, the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County partnered with Santa Barbara International Film Festival to provide kids with a free 5-day film camp.

Held from June 13-17 at UBGC’s Camp Whittier, a 55-acre conference and retreat center, the camp allowed youth to learn the fundamentals of filmmaking with hands-on training while producing their own short films.

The group of 26 kids came from Carpinteria, Goleta, Santa Barbara and Lompoc Clubs, and for most members the camp was their first experience working with professionals in the film industry.

Throughout the first couple days, the kids took a film analysis and screenwriting class, during which they began writing their own scripts as well as training for sound and lighting.

The third day gave groups time to begin filming their short films using tablets provided by Dell. On day four, the campers learned about editing and sound design as they continued to work on their own projects.

Friends and families were invited on the fifth and final day for a dinner and screening of the films made during the camp.

The film camp was a great success and an inspirational learning experience for these students with a passion for storytelling and filmmaking. There are already plans in the works for a second Film Camp next year.

Through these types of collaborations, UBGC hopes to reach and serve more youth of the community “who need us most.”

For more information regarding camp opportunities, contact Todd Stepien, camp director, at [email protected] or 805.962.6776.

Karen Hamada is a communications intern at United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 