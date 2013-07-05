United Boys & Girls Clubs Invites Youths to One-Day Football Camp with Chris Gocong

This Sunday, the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County invites children ages 8 to 14 to come experience a one-of-a-kind football camp run by former Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns NFL player Chris Gocong, and 2013 Indians coaches Ron Conteras and Richard Frausto.

The free camp will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Carpinteria High School’s Warrior Stadium, 4810 Foothill Road.

This is a one-day Combine Challenge that will showcase speed, strength, explosiveness, ability and skill.

This is a great opportunity for first-time players, as well as more seasoned athletes.

Parents are asked to come with their children to sign a waiver before the drills begin.

A registration table will be available for 2013 Indians Tackle Football and 2013 Warrior Football Camp. The first five sign-ups will receive a free membership ($40 value).

— Danielle Deltorchio is a publicist representing the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.