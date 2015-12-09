Monday, April 9 , 2018, 4:30 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
United Boys & Girls Clubs, Goleta Unit Youth Basketball Registration Now Open

By Brad Pullen for the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County | December 9, 2015 | 9:41 a.m.

Winter basketball registration at the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County, Goleta Unit runs through Dec. 15, 2015, for the 2015-2016 youth basketball season.

In 2014, youth basketball at the Goleta Unit experienced a resurgence in popularity and the program continues to rapidly grow.

The leagues are co-ed and are open to any children in K-6 grade. The club also provides select scholarships and payment plans for those families who are in need of financial assistance.

The emphasis for the league is to provide a safe, fun basketball experience where kids can enhance their skills, develop at their own pace, build confidence and make new friends.

“The Goleta Boys & Girls Club is the perfect place for a child to develop skills, experience competitive play and enjoy a life-changing experience with friends,” said Brad Pullen, athletic director for the Club. “The Goleta Boys & Girls Club has a rich history of providing quality, instructive basketball to the youth of our community.”

The cost for the season is $80 and includes a game jersey, 8-10 basketball games and end-of-season tournament. The club also provides a mid-season clinic where youth have the opportunity to play on an all-stars travel team at the conclusion of the season.

All players must also be members of the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County, which enables youth to attend the after school program, summer program, inter-club events and a variety of sports leagues through December 2016.

The cost of membership is $40 annually.

Evaluations will take place in the gym Dec. 17, 2015, to ensure teams are even. Players are also placed based on requests to be with friends and which school they attend.  

Practices start Jan. 4, 2016, and games start Jan. 18 and continue through mid-March.

This year the Goleta Unit is also hosting teams from the Santa Barbara Westside Unit and Campus Point Unit. An inter-club tournament including the Carpinteria Unit is also planned to conclude the season.

To register or find out more information, visit the club's website or drop by, at 5701 Hollister Avenue.

You may also visit www.unitedbg.org.

— Brad Pullen represents the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.

 
