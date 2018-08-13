Monday, August 13 , 2018, 8:06 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

United Boys & Girls Clubs Golf Tourney Tees Off Sept. 17

Event benefits UBGC after-school programs

Carol Del Ciello, left, Jim Crook, Eloy Ortega, Melissa Gough and Michael Baker.
Carol Del Ciello, left, Jim Crook, Eloy Ortega, Melissa Gough and Michael Baker. (Courtesy photo)
By Tina Ballue for United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County | August 13, 2018 | 3:44 p.m.

The United Boys and Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County will host its third annual golf tournament Sept. 17 at La Cumbre Country Club, 4015 Via Laguna, Santa Barbara.

This event would not be possible without the help of our incredible community. Special thanks go to event co-chairs, Eloy Ortega and Melissa Gough, who have co-chaired the tournament all three years.

Each year, the goal is to raise money to support UBGC after-school programs and support the organization’s mission: “To enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens.”

The event starts at 10 a.m. with registration, followed by 11 a.m. putting contest, practice and lunch.

The tournament is a shotgun start that begins at noon, followed by an awards ceremony and dinner buffet at 5 p.m.

Foursome price is $1,500. Register at https://www.unitedbg.org/events/united-golf-tournament/. There are still opportunities to be a sponsor for this years’ event ranging from Tee Sign for $250 to Dinner Sponsor for $3,000.

— Tina Ballue for United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.

 

