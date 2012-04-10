United Boys & Girls Clubs Needs $50,000 to Reach $300,000-in-60-Days Fundraising Goal

[Noozhawk’s note: This article is one in a series sponsored by the Hutton Parker Foundation.]

The fundraising thermometer keeps rising on the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County’s urgent campaign to raise $300,000 in 60 days. In just 40 days, $248,706 has come in, with just over $50,000 needed to meet the club’s final goal by the end of April.

The critical fundraising campaign began to “generate much-needed cash flow to maintain and continue providing the quality of services to our 5,000 youth members without impact,” said Mike Rattray, CEO of the United Boys & Girls Clubs. “While we have a projected balanced budget for 2012, the majority of our funding comes in the fourth quarter, leaving the organization with cash-flow challenges during the first half of this year.”

More than 70 community philanthropists, corporations and foundations have stepped up their giving to help the United Boys & Girls Club stay on track.

| United Boys & Girls Clubs Special Series | Complete Series Index |

“Our donors range from individuals contributing $10 a month to an anonymous foundation and donor generously supporting us with $75,000 each,” Rattray told Noozhawk. To date, some of the campaign’s largest supporters include The Brewhouse, Deckers Outdoor Corp., Network Hardware Resale, Santa Barbara Bank & Trust and Whale Beach Foundation, as well as anonymous donors.

“Our campaign donors have been most generous and supportive of our mission: ‘to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as caring, responsible and productive citizens,’” said Rattray. “The feedback we’ve received from the community has been very positive.”

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust community relations officer Randy Weiss said supporting the campaign was an easy decision for the bank.

“United Boys & Girls Clubs has been one of our longtime community partners,” he said. “We recognize, appreciate and applaud all of their good work in helping kids, providing a safe place to go after school, and nurturing the children in ethics, sports and teamwork.

“We have an ongoing, vibrant relationship with United Boys & Girls Clubs. Their board meets at our Community Partners Center (located at the historic Hill-Carrillo Adobe, 15 E. Carrillo St., with 1,906 square feet of meeting space open to local 501-c-3 nonprofit organizations), we provide volunteers to work at their events, and even provide the sound system for some of their events.”

Weiss said the clubs’ work on behalf of children is impressive.

“The United Boys & Girls Clubs is doing great stuff with kids,” he said. “They are providing computer skills and educational tools. Its teen centers are alive with life. We at Santa Barbara Bank & Trust want to nurture that and encourage that as best we can.”

The United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County serves more than 900 students each day during the school year and 600 students in the summer. More than half of the students are Latino and more than half come from single-family households. Free and reduced lunches are served to more than 70 percent of the children. Seventy percent of the club’s members are at or below the federal poverty level of $22,350 for a family of four. In addition to its four main clubhouses, United Boys & Girls Clubs also runs the 55-acre Camp Whittier a residential camp located off of Highway 154 near Lake Cachuma.

The five core areas of program emphasis for the United Boys & Girls Clubs include:

» Character building and leadership

» Education and career

» Health and life skills

» The arts

» Sports, fitness and recreation.

Many of the students “grow up” through the club, returning year after year from kindergarten through their senior years of high school. Alumni return to visit the clubs and their club mentors. Some even have their own children now attending the clubs. Support of the United Boys & Girls Club helps children generation after generation.

“We hope to continue raising the awareness of this campaign and the positive impact on our youth members, and hope to reach or exceed our goal before the end of April,” said Rattray.

That’s just 20 days to reach $50,000. The challenge continues.

Click here for more information on the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County, or call 805.681.1315. Click here to make an online donation to help the clubs meet their goal of raising $300,000 in 60 days.

F.Y.I.

Other ways to support the United Boys & Girls Clubs include attendance, corporate donations and sponsorships for their events:

Camp Whittier

Friday, April 20

20th Annual Don Whittier Memorial Golf Tournament at River Course at Alisal, 150 Alisal Road, Solvang, from 11:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Click here for an online registration form, or contact Camp Whittier director Debbie Hite at 805.962.6776.

Santa Barbara West

Saturday, April 21

La Tierra & Los Niños. 4 to 8 p.m. All ages. A benefit concert at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State St., Suite 205. Click here for more information, or call Terry Baxter at 805.574.0973. Click here to purchase tickets online, or call 805.962.7776.

Lompoc

Saturday, April 28

Spring Fling Luau featuring The Fossils at Lompoc Boys & Girls Club, 1025 W. Ocean Ave., from 5:30 to 11p.m. Dinner and live music. Must be 18 or over. For more information, call 805.736.4978 x202.

Santa Barbara West

Saturday, May 6

Spring Sensations featuring Orlando Napier, previous contender from The Voice. 2 to 6 p.m. Must be 18 or over. The event is off-site. For more information, call Terry Baxter at 805.574.0973.

Camp Whittier

Saturday, June 16

Giddy Up to Camp Whittier, 2400 Highway 154. — Live country band, wine, beer and a gourmet dinner from 4 to 8 p.m. For more information, call 805.962.6776.

Carpinteria

Saturday, May 19

28th Annual Fundraising Dinner & Auction: Impact 2012: Making Connections — A night of gourmet food, including prime rib and salmon, and a hosted bar from 4:30 to 9 p.m. at the Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club, 4849 Foothill Road. For more information, call 805.684.1568.

Goleta

Saturday, June 2

Casino Night and Silent Auction from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Goleta Boys & Girls Club, 5701 Hollister Ave. The evening includes hors d’oeuvres and $500 in gambling chips. For more information, call 805.967.1612 or 805.448.8332.

Goleta

Monday, June 11

20th Annual Bill Oliver Memorial Golf Tournament at Glen Annie Golf Club, 405 Glen Annie Road, from 10:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information, contact Sal Rodriguez at 805.448.8332 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

| United Boys & Girls Clubs Special Series | Complete Series Index |

— Noozhawk contributing writer Nancy Shobe can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or follow her on Twitter: @shobebiz. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

UBGC Donation Form

<p>