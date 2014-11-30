Friday, June 22 , 2018, 11:39 pm | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

United Boys & Girls Clubs of Carpinteria Awarded Grant for Healthy Lifestyles Program

By United Boys & Girls Clubs of Carpinteria | November 30, 2014 | 8:10 p.m.

The United Boys & Girls Clubs of Carpinteria has announced a new grant award from Anthem Blue Cross Foundation. The grant of $5,000 will support programming for Triple Play, a program aimed at improving the health and wellness of kids. The funding will offer critical support for Club kids, providing curriculum and programming to help kids make healthy choices for the mind, body and soul.

“We are very excited and grateful to Anthem Blue Cross Foundation for providing support for our Triple Play program — one of the most popular programs for our kids here at the club,” said Jamie Collins, club director.

“At the club we are committed to building a healthier future for our kids and our community, and Triple Play provides the critical programming that we need to help kids learn about the benefits of being healthy — while getting them excited about being fit, strong and productive adults.”

What happens during a kids’ Out-of-School time can significantly impact their path to a great future. When young people have access to a safe place with caring adult mentors and enriching programs during Out-of-School time, great things happen, like a commitment to a healthy lifestyle through programs such as Triple Play.

Triple Play, a “game plan for the mind, body and soul,” is Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s proven health and wellness program. Supported by the founding sponsor, The Coca-Cola Co., and co-sponsor Anthem Blue Cross Foundation, the program’s three components encourage club members to eat healthier (mind), become more physically active (body) and increase their ability to engage in healthy relationships (soul).

The United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County believes that all kids deserve a great future. Through the organization’s Great Futures Campaign, clubs and supporters are working to mobilize our county around the critical issues facing America’s youth. Boys & Girls Clubs are committed to leading the way, assuring that every young person who enters a club is on track to graduate from high school on time, prepared to succeed in college or a career, demonstrating good character and living a healthy lifestyle.

The Triple Play program motivates kids to be healthy by providing nutrition and health education and more access to healthy foods, and encouraging avoidance of risky behaviors and a lifelong commitment to fitness.

Click here for more information about the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Carpinteria, or call 805.684.1568.

— Jamie Collins is club director at the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Carpinteria.

