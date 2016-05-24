Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 12:14 pm | Fair with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 

United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County Adds New Board Members, Expands Strategic Plan

The United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County Advisory Board of Directors at their recent meeting May 4, where CEO Michael Baker launched a new element to the organization’s strategic plan. Click to view larger
The United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County Advisory Board of Directors at their recent meeting May 4, where CEO Michael Baker launched a new element to the organization’s strategic plan. (Photos by Priscilla)
By Karen Hamada for United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County | May 24, 2016 | 5:05 p.m.

The United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County is able to advance and strengthen its mission to reach “those who need us most” due to an amazing group of leaders and supporters. The Advisory Board of Directors are crucial advocates of UBGC led by Board Chair Jeff Henley.

On May 4, 2016, the Advisory Board of Directors and dedicated supporters met to inaugurate new members and launch the three-year strategic plan, “Case for Support.”

Together, they reconnected to recognize the powerful vision they share to make a deeper impact among the youth in our community.

At the event, CEO Michael Baker introduced and asked guests to remember U.N.I.T.E.D. B.G.C. (Unity, Nimble & New, Impact, Teens, Education, Development, Board, Growth and Collaboration) as a part of the strategic plan.

Working as a united organization, UBGC is better able to fulfill its mission statement: “To enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens.”

Being nimble, UBGC will seek new opportunities to encourage growth. These goals work towards ensuring that UBGC is able to make an impact on the youth by engaging and retaining Club members, especially teens.

Club staff play immense roles in engaging with these Club members, which is why the organization puts a large emphasis on recruiting and maintaining the most excellent team members.

In addition, the support of the board facilitates further development and growth as an organization. To promote such growth, collaborations are important, and Baker emphasized the organization’s goals to be innovative leaders in order to reach and serve more youth of the community.

The new members of the Advisory Board of Directors include Jeff Barens, Palmer Jackson Jr., Robert ​Lieff, Angel Martinez, Dana Newquist, Tom Parker, Betty Stephens, Bobbie Tweddle and Monte Wilson.

With the key points of U.N.I.T.E.D. B.G.C. in mind, UBGC will work together with its supporters to build a thriving organization that will be able to reach more youth more often and with deeper impact.

The advisory board reception was a great success in generating excitement among the members, sparking their role in this remarkable vision.

UBGC encourages all to take action to become involved in making a change in the youth in our community.

For more information, contact Kristi Newton, vice president of advancement, at [email protected] or 805.681.1315.

Karen Hamada is a communications intern at United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 