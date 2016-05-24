United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County Adds New Board Members, Expands Strategic Plan

The United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County is able to advance and strengthen its mission to reach “those who need us most” due to an amazing group of leaders and supporters. The Advisory Board of Directors are crucial advocates of UBGC led by Board Chair Jeff Henley.

On May 4, 2016, the Advisory Board of Directors and dedicated supporters met to inaugurate new members and launch the three-year strategic plan, “Case for Support.”

Together, they reconnected to recognize the powerful vision they share to make a deeper impact among the youth in our community.

At the event, CEO Michael Baker introduced and asked guests to remember U.N.I.T.E.D. B.G.C. (Unity, Nimble & New, Impact, Teens, Education, Development, Board, Growth and Collaboration) as a part of the strategic plan.

Working as a united organization, UBGC is better able to fulfill its mission statement: “To enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens.”

Being nimble, UBGC will seek new opportunities to encourage growth. These goals work towards ensuring that UBGC is able to make an impact on the youth by engaging and retaining Club members, especially teens.

Club staff play immense roles in engaging with these Club members, which is why the organization puts a large emphasis on recruiting and maintaining the most excellent team members.

In addition, the support of the board facilitates further development and growth as an organization. To promote such growth, collaborations are important, and Baker emphasized the organization’s goals to be innovative leaders in order to reach and serve more youth of the community.

The new members of the Advisory Board of Directors include Jeff Barens, Palmer Jackson Jr., Robert ​Lieff, Angel Martinez, Dana Newquist, Tom Parker, Betty Stephens, Bobbie Tweddle and Monte Wilson.

With the key points of U.N.I.T.E.D. B.G.C. in mind, UBGC will work together with its supporters to build a thriving organization that will be able to reach more youth more often and with deeper impact.

The advisory board reception was a great success in generating excitement among the members, sparking their role in this remarkable vision.

UBGC encourages all to take action to become involved in making a change in the youth in our community.

For more information, contact Kristi Newton, vice president of advancement, at [email protected] or 805.681.1315.

— Karen Hamada is a communications intern at United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.