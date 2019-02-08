Pixel Tracker

Friday, February 8 , 2019, 12:48 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County Adds Two Board Members

By Tina Ballue for United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County | February 8, 2019 | 10:33 a.m.

Chris Lueck, CEO of FastSpring, and Luke Phillips, senior director Global Solutions Delivery for Deckers Brands, have joined the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County (UBGC) Board of Directors.

Each of them brings valuable experience and expertise, as well as a passion for the Santa Barbara community.

“I am excited to welcome both Chris and Luke to the board,” said Tony Vallejo, new board president.

“After getting to know them over the last few weeks, I know they not only bring an incredible skill set to the board, but they also share the board's passion to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential,” Vallejo said.

“We are very lucky to have them join us,” he said.

“It's important to support our community in order to maintain the strong and vibrant character that we have here in the Santa Barbara area,” Lueck said. “Plus, I want to set an example for my children to show them the importance of giving back and helping others in their community.

I've been involved with supporting UBGC for several years, and during that time I've seen the tremendous impact that UBGC has on its members. Joining the board is a way for me to help make a greater impact on the organization.”

Phillips also shared the reasons why he joined the board: “The community of Goleta has welcomed my family with open arms. I hope that volunteering my experience and knowledge is a good way to say thank you.”

Asked how he hopes to impact local youth he said, “I hope I show them to grab every opportunity given to you, big and small. You never know which one will make the most difference to your future.”

“When you have a winning board, a great staff and incredible donors it is an unstoppable force,” said UBGC CEO Michael Baker. “I feel so fortunate to work for an organization that has a board as dedicated as we do. I am thrilled that Chris and Luke are joining our organization.”

— Tina Ballue for United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.

Talk to Us!

Please take Noozhawk's audience survey to help us understand what you expect — and want — from us. It'll take you just a few minutes. Thank you!

Get Started >
 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 