United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County Adds Two Board Members

Chris Lueck, CEO of FastSpring, and Luke Phillips, senior director Global Solutions Delivery for Deckers Brands, have joined the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County (UBGC) Board of Directors.

Each of them brings valuable experience and expertise, as well as a passion for the Santa Barbara community.

“I am excited to welcome both Chris and Luke to the board,” said Tony Vallejo, new board president.

“After getting to know them over the last few weeks, I know they not only bring an incredible skill set to the board, but they also share the board's passion to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential,” Vallejo said.

“We are very lucky to have them join us,” he said.

“It's important to support our community in order to maintain the strong and vibrant character that we have here in the Santa Barbara area,” Lueck said. “Plus, I want to set an example for my children to show them the importance of giving back and helping others in their community.

I've been involved with supporting UBGC for several years, and during that time I've seen the tremendous impact that UBGC has on its members. Joining the board is a way for me to help make a greater impact on the organization.”

Phillips also shared the reasons why he joined the board: “The community of Goleta has welcomed my family with open arms. I hope that volunteering my experience and knowledge is a good way to say thank you.”

Asked how he hopes to impact local youth he said, “I hope I show them to grab every opportunity given to you, big and small. You never know which one will make the most difference to your future.”

“When you have a winning board, a great staff and incredible donors it is an unstoppable force,” said UBGC CEO Michael Baker. “I feel so fortunate to work for an organization that has a board as dedicated as we do. I am thrilled that Chris and Luke are joining our organization.”

— Tina Ballue for United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.