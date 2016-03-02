Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 12:41 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County Hosts Alumni Kick-Off Meeting

United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County CEO Michael Baker (right) with a UBGC alumnus at the organization’s Alumni Association Kick-Off Meeting.
United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County CEO Michael Baker (right) with a UBGC alumnus at the organization’s Alumni Association Kick-Off Meeting. (UBGC photo)
By Carla Lael for the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County | March 2, 2016 | 4:10 p.m.

The United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County hosted its first Alumni Association Kick-Off Meeting Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2016, at the Goleta Unit. The meeting began with introductions from the alumni as they shared favorite stories from time spent at the Clubs.

Chad Brooks, Club member since 1987, shared his favorite memory of winning the All Star Basketball Game in San Diego, during which he made the winning shot with the help of Sal Rodriguez, who brainstormed the final play.

Greg Hanson, who joined UBGC in 1967, discussed his pleasure of being a board member and being able to participate at the Clubs’s food banks on Saturdays, which he described as a “rewarding experience.”

Erica Salda, 1986 alumna, explained her fondness of past Club events, describing them as the “golden, great years,” and expressed her excitement to plan similar events in the future.

Brought together for this initial meeting, past Club members and supporters were able to reconnect with the Clubs to reunite with childhood friends, share their passions and memories and discuss what they hope to achieve by coming together as an association.

With over 40 alumni in attendance, the room was filled with positive energy as members who had joined as early as 1955 through 1990 were reunited through their shared passion for UBGC.

Sal Rodriguez, Club member since 1955, opened the night with a toast to thank George Chelini, who was also in attendance at the meeting. Recognized as the “Godfather of Goleta,” Chelini has had a dominant and critical presence in the creation and development of UBGC since the beginning.

As the second CEO for UBGC, Chelini was and continues to be an extremely influential figure for the Clubs. His impact on UBGC was undeniable as the room joined together to make a toast in his honor.

Michael Baker, current CEO, took the floor to share his excitement for the growth and progress of the UBGC. He explained the great effort being put into outreach and in “finding these kids who need our service the most.”

In addition, he explained the important role alumni have in advancing the Clubs further and reaching more kids. The members of the meeting immediately recognized their role as advocates and shared ideas for events, fundraisers and opportunities to volunteer.

Laddie Handelman, a Boys & Girls Club Alumna from the Bronx, N.Y., reiterated Michael’s sentiment by stating, “All of us have to join in to pay it back.”

Joining together to “pay it back” is exactly what the Alumni Association encourages members to do. By engaging the alumni back to the Clubs, they have an opportunity to share their talents with the current Club kids as well as an opportunity to encourage others to witness the positive impact being made on the youth today.

To get involved with the Alumni Association, join its next meeting April 20, 2016, at the Goleta Unit, which is located at 5701 Hollister Avenue, at 6 p.m.

For more information, contact Kristi Newton, vice president of advancement at [email protected] or 805.681.1315.

Carla Lael is the director of administrative services for the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 