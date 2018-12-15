Pixel Tracker

United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County Names Youth of Year

By Tina Ballue for United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County | December 15, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Ty Shamblin Click to view larger
Ty Shamblin
Michelle Arzate Click to view larger
Michelle Arzate

United Boys & Girls Clubs (UBGC) of Santa Barbara County has amed Ty Shamblin Youth of the Year for their organization.

Teen and club directors selected one youth from their site to compete for UBGC Youth of the Year. The top two contestants this year were Michelle Arzate, representing the Goleta site, and Ty Shamblin representing the Carpinteria site.

“I was so impressed with both candidates. They come from two very different circumstances but are both driven,” said Lompoc Police Chief Pat Walsh, who was a judge for the Youth of the Year and is on the board of UBGC.

“They realize what they have at the United Boys & Girls Club, and that is it helping them succeed and teaching them values,” Walsh said. “It was interesting because both candidates made a similar comment.

“One of the questions asked was ‘what’s something the youth is facing and challenged with today?’ They both shared how social media is a huge factor and how it’s a false reality.

“People are striving for clicks and likes, but it is really about how you treat each other. I think that was really insightful to hear that from a couple of teen members in our community,” Walsh said.

After Shamblin learned he would be representing the 2,800 members UBGC serves he said, “After tonight I learned that I really can give back more to my community. There’s a lot of good to give. I hope other people see that with hard work and commitment anything is possible.”

United Boys & Girls Clubs thanks judges Michelle Apodaca from Deckers; Fred Shaw, councilmember and immediate past mayor of Carpinteria; Carpinteria Superintendent of Schools Diana Rigby; Kirsten McGlaughlin, vice president/market for Cox Communications; Chief Walsh; and Dr. Carol Del Ciello.

Shamblin will next complete at the Coastal Area Council Competition in March. If he wins there, he will compete for State Youth of the Year honors in Sacramento.

— Tina Ballue for United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.

 

