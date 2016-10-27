Monday, April 23 , 2018, 11:36 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

United Boys & Girls Clubs to Host Steve Rehage Memorial Basketball Tournament

By Dalton Dixon for United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County | October 27, 2016 | 9:05 a.m.

On Saturday, Nov. 12, the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County (UBGC) will be hosting a three-on-three, half-court basketball tournament in memory of the late Steve Rehage, who passed away unexpectedly in April 2015.

Steve Rehage Click to view larger
Steve Rehage (United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County)

Steve had a long history of service to UBGC as a coach, adult leader, fundraiser and board president.

The Steve Rehage Memorial Basketball Tournament will be played at Dos Pueblos High School in Goleta.

It will be divided up by age into four divisions: 5th/6th grade, 7th/8th grade, ages 18-39, and ages 40-plus. Each team will play a minimum of three games to 21 by twos and threes. Two teams will compete in a divisional championship game, and prizes will be awarded to the winners.

To participate in the tournament, registration cost is $100 per team. There is no limit to the number of players on a team.

All proceeds from the three-on-three, half-court basketball tournament will benefit the Rehage Memorial Scholarship Fund, which in turn, will provide athletic scholarships for youth who cannot afford to play club sports.

Many kids across the county would like to participate in athletics; however, they lack the funds to pay the registration fee or purchase the necessary equipment. The tournament will help the UBGC ensure no child is ever turned away from its athletic programs because they can't afford to play.

For more information and to register, visit www.unitedbg.org/rehage-memorial-basketball-tournament/. The deadline to sign up for the tournament is Monday, Nov. 7. If you have questions, contact UBGC’s administrative team at [email protected] or 681-1315.

The United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County serves more than 3,100 children and their families at nine locations across the county There are five club locations in Carpinteria, Santa Barbara, Goleta, Isla Vista and Lompoc, three school site-based programs, and one 55-acre residential camp in Santa Ynez.

For more information, visit www.unitedbg.org.

— Dalton Dixon for United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 