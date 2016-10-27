United Boys & Girls Clubs to Host Steve Rehage Memorial Basketball Tournament

On Saturday, Nov. 12, the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County (UBGC) will be hosting a three-on-three, half-court basketball tournament in memory of the late Steve Rehage, who passed away unexpectedly in April 2015.

Steve had a long history of service to UBGC as a coach, adult leader, fundraiser and board president.

The Steve Rehage Memorial Basketball Tournament will be played at Dos Pueblos High School in Goleta.

It will be divided up by age into four divisions: 5th/6th grade, 7th/8th grade, ages 18-39, and ages 40-plus. Each team will play a minimum of three games to 21 by twos and threes. Two teams will compete in a divisional championship game, and prizes will be awarded to the winners.

To participate in the tournament, registration cost is $100 per team. There is no limit to the number of players on a team.

All proceeds from the three-on-three, half-court basketball tournament will benefit the Rehage Memorial Scholarship Fund, which in turn, will provide athletic scholarships for youth who cannot afford to play club sports.

Many kids across the county would like to participate in athletics; however, they lack the funds to pay the registration fee or purchase the necessary equipment. The tournament will help the UBGC ensure no child is ever turned away from its athletic programs because they can't afford to play.

For more information and to register, visit www.unitedbg.org/rehage-memorial-basketball-tournament/. The deadline to sign up for the tournament is Monday, Nov. 7. If you have questions, contact UBGC’s administrative team at [email protected] or 681-1315.

The United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County serves more than 3,100 children and their families at nine locations across the county There are five club locations in Carpinteria, Santa Barbara, Goleta, Isla Vista and Lompoc, three school site-based programs, and one 55-acre residential camp in Santa Ynez.

For more information, visit www.unitedbg.org.

— Dalton Dixon for United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.