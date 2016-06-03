Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 2:36 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

United Boys & Girls Clubs to Tee Off 1st Annual Golf Tournament at La Cumbre Country Club

United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County Golf Committee Co-Chairs Melissa Gough and Eloy Ortega. Click to view larger
United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County Golf Committee Co-Chairs Melissa Gough and Eloy Ortega. (UBGC photo)
By Karen Hamada for United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County | June 3, 2016 | 7:30 a.m.

The United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County (UBGC) is excited to host its 1st Annual United Golf Tournament presented by Deckers Brands Monday, June 13, at the beautiful and exclusive La Cumbre Country Club.

To participate in this first-class golf tournament, individual golfers can register for $400, and foursomes can register for $1,500 at www.unitedbg.org.

The entry fee is all inclusive, meaning that not only putting, long drive and hole-in-one contents are included, so are lunch, snacks on the course provided by Cielitos and tequila tasting provided by Uno Mas, drinks, buffet dinner and tee prizes.

Registration begins at 10 a.m. followed by practice time, a putting contest and lunch. The Tournament officially begins with a shamble format at 11:30 a.m. and will conclude with a fun awards ceremony and dinner buffet at 5 p.m.

UBGC is excited to have Jay Thomas as its celebrity emcee along with former professional football player Ron Heller, who will give a brief inspirational talk at the awards ceremony. 

The organization thanks its generous tournament sponsors thus far: Deckers Brands (Title Sponsor); ​Montecito Bank & Trust and Sean Hecht and Chris Bellamy of La Purisima Golf Course (Gold Sponsors); Santa Ynez Band of Chumash and Indians Foundation (Golf Cart Sponsor); Carol Del ​Ciello, FastSpring, Santa Barbara Community Bank and Young Construction (Silver Sponsors); and Milpas Motors (Hole-in-One Sponsor).

It would also like to thank its fantastic Golf Committee Members: Melissa Gough and Eloy Ortega (co-chairs), Marina Adamson, Earl Armstrong, Janice Bowie, Steve Cushman, David de L’Arbre, Carol Del Ciello, Matthew Easterbrook, Randy Glick, David Hay, Gary Lynd, Javier Quezada, Rich Ridgway and Jay Smith.

This will not only be a memorable experience for golfers but also be an amazing opportunity to support UBGC’s mission to “enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens.”

All proceeds from the event will be used to help local Clubs reach more kids, more often and with deeper impact. To be a part of this all-inclusive, high-quality golf event, register early as the event is sure to sell out (register online at www.unitedbg.org).

For more information on playing in or sponsoring this event, contact Kristi Newton, vice president of advancement, at [email protected] or 805.681.1315.

Karen Hamada is a communications intern at United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.

