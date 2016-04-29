Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 1:27 am | Overcast 55º

 
 
 
 

United Boys & Girls Clubs Unveils New Gym Floor at Carpinteria Unit

United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County members broke in the new gym floor at the Carpinteria Unit with indoor soccer games. (UBGC photo)
By Carla Leal for the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County | April 29, 2016 | 5:05 p.m.

The United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony at its Carpinteria Unit Monday, April 18, 2016, to celebrate the unveiling of the newly remodeled gym floor.

The gym floor was 15 years old and in great need of repair, therefore bringing sincere community excitement to the ceremony. This project was made possible through the tremendous efforts of the Carpinteria community and UBGC partners.

The LA84 Foundation and Walter and Brenda Barrows were defining members in making this renovation achievable. UBGC donors and supporters, specifically the attendees of last year’s Carpinteria Kids Benefit Auction, were crucial advocates of this project as well.

Without the help and encouragement of many supporters, the restoration of the gym floor would not have been possible.

The newly updated gym was finished just in time for the indoor soccer program kickoff, which took place after the ribbon cutting ceremony. With over 70 kids participating, the renewal of the gym floor was visibly a worthwhile project.

“When the community comes together to help make a difference in a child’s life, it doesn’t get much better than that,” said Michael Baker, CEO of United Boys & GirlsClubs of Santa Barbara County.

Carla Leal is the associate director of advancement at the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.

 
