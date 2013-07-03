United Boys & Girls Clubs Welcomes New Board Member Melissa Gough

The United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County is pleased to announce Melissa Gough as a new board member.

Gough is a 25-year veteran of the financial management industry and holds the title regional director at the Private Bank of Union Bank for Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey and Ventura counties.

Before joining Union Bank, Gough was executive director and region manager at Morgan Stanley Private Bank for the Los Angeles Metro Region. She has also held leadership roles in the Private Bank of First Republic Bank and Bank of America.

Gough received her bachelor’s degree in organizational psychology from UC Santa Barbara. She is also a graduate of the Cornell University Leadership Management program.

In addition to serving on the United Boys & Girls Clubs board, Gough is on the Finance Committee for La Cumbre Country Club as well as an avid golfing member.

She is a recipient of the Founder’s Award for the Police Activities League and the Navy Leaguer of the Year award from the Navy League of the United States. Gough is a member of the UCSB Planned Giving Advisors Council, the Santa Barbara Council of the Navy League of the United States, the Santa Barbara Wine and Food Society and the International Wine and Food Society.

She is a 40-plus-year resident of the Santa Barbara community.

The mission of the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County is to enable all young people, especially those most in need, to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens. Today, the clubs help more than 7,000 youths throughout Santa Barbara County. Youth can come to the clubs to be with friends, participate in sports and engage in educational activities. Children may also be referred to the clubs by schools, counselors or other agencies as a means to gain a positive experience socially, educationally, physically and emotionally under guidance of caring adults.

For more information, contact Sal Rodriguez at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.681.1315.

— Danielle Deltorchio is a publicist representing the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.