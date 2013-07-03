Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 8:18 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 

United Boys & Girls Clubs Welcomes New Board Member Melissa Gough

By Danielle Deltorchio for United Boys & Girls Clubs | July 3, 2013 | 10:47 a.m.

The United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County is pleased to announce Melissa Gough as a new board member.

Gough
Melissa Gough

Gough is a 25-year veteran of the financial management industry and holds the title regional director at the Private Bank of Union Bank for Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey and Ventura counties.

Before joining Union Bank, Gough was executive director and region manager at Morgan Stanley Private Bank for the Los Angeles Metro Region. She has also held leadership roles in the Private Bank of First Republic Bank and Bank of America.

Gough received her bachelor’s degree in organizational psychology from UC Santa Barbara. She is also a graduate of the Cornell University Leadership Management program.

In addition to serving on the United Boys & Girls Clubs board, Gough is on the Finance Committee for La Cumbre Country Club as well as an avid golfing member.

She is a recipient of the Founder’s Award for the Police Activities League and the Navy Leaguer of the Year award from the Navy League of the United States. Gough is a member of the UCSB Planned Giving Advisors Council, the Santa Barbara Council of the Navy League of the United States, the Santa Barbara Wine and Food Society and the International Wine and Food Society.

She is a 40-plus-year resident of the Santa Barbara community.

The mission of the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County is to enable all young people, especially those most in need, to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens. Today, the clubs help more than 7,000 youths throughout Santa Barbara County. Youth can come to the clubs to be with friends, participate in sports and engage in educational activities. Children may also be referred to the clubs by schools, counselors or other agencies as a means to gain a positive experience socially, educationally, physically and emotionally under guidance of caring adults.

For more information, contact Sal Rodriguez at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.681.1315.

— Danielle Deltorchio is a publicist representing the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 