United Food & Commercial Workers Local 770 Endorses Carbajal for Congress

The United Food & Commercial Workers Local 770 has endorsed Salud Carbajal for Congress.

UFCW Local 770 represents 30,000 workers in retail food and drug stores, packinghouses, pharmacies and laboratories across Southern California.

“Salud Carbajal is a proven leader who has delivered real results for working families on the Central Coast. He led by working across party lines to expand access to health care and create good-paying jobs,” said Rick Icaza, president of UFCW Local 770. “We are endorsing Salud because he shares our commitment to strengthening the middle class by growing our local economy, improving wages, and prioritizing retirement security."

UFCW Local 770 joins the Building & Construction Trades Council, VoteVets and a growing list of over 100 elected officials, organizations, community leaders who have endorsed Carbajal for Congress.

“I am honored to receive the endorsement of UFCW Local 770,” Carbajal said. “They fight tirelessly to ensure workers have the opportunities they need to get ahead. I want to make sure every family can succeed and that’s why I will work across party lines to protect and expand the middle class by creating good-paying jobs with secure retirements that will help maintain our quality of life here on the Central Coast.”

Other community leaders already endorsing Carbajal for Congress include:

» Rep. Lois Capps

» California Secretary of State Alex Padilla

» Former Superintendent of Public Instruction Jack O’Connell

» Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley

» San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Bruce Gibson

» Santa Barbara County Supervisor Janet Wolf

» Ventura County Supervisors Steve Bennett, Kathy Long and John Zaragoza

» San Luis Obispo Mayor Jan Marx and Councilmembers Carlyn Christianson, Dan Rivoire and John Ashbaugh

Carbajal was raised in Oxnard and graduated from UCSB, the first in his family to go to college. He went on to serve eight years in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves. He was elected to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors in 2004, where he’s established a track record of bringing people together to get results for the Central Coast.

He’s running for Congress to continue fighting for opportunity for middle-class families and to protect the special quality of life we enjoy here on the Central Coast.

Carbajal lives in Santa Barbara with his wife, Gina, and son Michael.

— Cory Black is a publicist representing the Salud Carbajal for Congress Campaign.