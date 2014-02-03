United Way Hosting Annual United for Literacy Open House

United Way of Santa Barbara County will host its fourth annual United for Literacy Open House from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at United Way, 320 E. Gutierrez St. in Santa Barbara.

The cost is free. RSVP required to [email protected] or 805.965.8591.

The event offers a hands-on look at United Way’s many different educational programs, ranging in focus from reading and math to financial stability and parent engagement.

UWSBC will also be launching a new pilot program in April, the Learning Service Center, which will offer homework help and tutoring, as well as access to books and Common-Core aligned technology tools.

United Way’s staff, educators and program partners will be able to answer your questions about the programs and United Way.

— Kerstin Padilla is an assistant marketing director for the United Way of Santa Barbara County.