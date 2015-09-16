United Girls & Boys Club in Lompoc to Join National ‘Day for Kids’ with Carousel of Fun Event

Advice

The Lompoc Unit of United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County is gearing up to celebrate its annual Day for Kids event to highlight the critical needs of kids and teens in the community.

Today, too many youth are facing serious issues that can deprive them of a happy healthy childhood and negatively impact their future. Day for Kids celebrates the life-changing work taking place at Boys & Girls Clubs each day by encouraging adults to spend meaningful time with young people and engage in fun and active play.

This year’s Day for Kids will be celebrated with members of our Lompoc Unit, Fillmore ASES and Hapgood ASES sites participating in an event at each site.

United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County Lompoc is one of hundreds of Day for Kids events planned nationwide. UBGC Lompoc Unit will host a Day for Kids: Carousel of Fun Friday, Sept. 18 from 3–5 p.m. open to all youth ages 5–18 at the Club site only.

Activities will include carnival-style games, face-painting, ice cream sales, popcorn and much more.

Day for Kids aligns with United Boys & Girls Clubs overall initiative to help kids and teens become more actively engaged in their community, live a healthy lifestyle and achieve academic success.

The play incorporated in the Day for Kids event fosters creativity, imagination and exploration and helps kids develop and master various skills.

“At Boys & Girls Clubs of Lompoc, we change the opportunity equation for kids in our community, enabling them to achieve a great future,” says Director, Dena Hardeman. “Day for Kids is a fun way for not only adults to relive their childhood, but for kids to have fun and foster stronger relationships with caring mentors. Day for Kids is just one example of the amazing work we do each day to enable kids and teens to reach their full potential by staying on track to graduate, demonstrating good character and citizenship and practicing healthy lifestyles.”

Supporting kids and teens is a critical issue for our nation. Today’s generation is estimated to be worse off than their parents. Our nation’s graduation rate ranks 22nd among 28 countries and 3 out of 10 kids are obese or overweight. One in 5 American kids live in poverty.

Boys & Girls Clubs believe that every young person in America deserves a great future and that ensuring a safe, productive place for them to spend out-of-school time is a vital, yet overlooked, factor.

Boys & Girls Clubs of America has created engaging educational resources to help communities encourage and develop positive relationships with kids.

A year-round web site, www.dayforkids.org, provides tools, resources and tips that support their interactions with young people.

Day for Kids is also part of Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Great Futures Campaign, which aims to redefine the opportunity equation for America’s kids and call attention to the critical role of out-of-school time in reversing the negative trends facing today’s youth.

With the public’s support, Boys & Girls Clubs will inspire and empower more kids toward success through life-changing programs and resources.

Located at 1025 West Ocean Avenue, the Lompoc Unit & ASES Sites provides program opportunities for hundreds of boys and girls each year.

Youngsters interested in joining the Club, learning more about BGC Day for Kids or other youth programs can contact the Lompoc Unit at 805.736.4978 or visit www.unitedbg.org.

— Shay Garshasbi is the assistant club director of the Lompoc Unit of United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.