United Nations Association Student Essay Contest Offers Cash Prize

The United Nations Association is pleased to invite ninth- through 12th-grade students to enter the 2013 UNA Annual Essay Contest, with a grand prize of $500.

The deadline to enter is June 21.

Every year, the UNA offers a cash prize for the most creative 1,500-word student essay. These essays are an opportunity to be idealistic about solving world problems and covey unique and interesting ideas.

In fact, UNA essay contests have been the reason many United Nations interns made their way to the United Nations. Dr. Robert Muller won an UNA essay contest in 1947, earning him entry into the U.N., where he spent the next 38 years, retiring as assistant secretary-general.

2013 offers the essay theme based on our UNA-USA chapter mission to create a nonviolent world. The topic is, “World Harmony: Creating a Nonviolent World,” with the question, “How can you be a peacemaker? What will you do to promote harmony in the world?”

Click here for more information and contest details, or email essay contest chair Nancy Martin at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

World harmony begins with the creative thinking of our high school students.

— Barbara Gaughen-Muller is president of the the United Nations Association-Santa Barbara & Tri-Counties Chapter.