Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 6:58 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

United Nations Association Student Essay Contest Offers Cash Prize

By Barbara Gaughen-Muller for the United Nations Association | May 24, 2013 | 3:12 p.m.

The United Nations Association is pleased to invite ninth- through 12th-grade students to enter the 2013 UNA Annual Essay Contest, with a grand prize of $500.

The deadline to enter is June 21.

Every year, the UNA offers a cash prize for the most creative 1,500-word student essay. These essays are an opportunity to be idealistic about solving world problems and covey unique and interesting ideas.

In fact, UNA essay contests have been the reason many United Nations interns made their way to the United Nations. Dr. Robert Muller won an UNA essay contest in 1947, earning him entry into the U.N., where he spent the next 38 years, retiring as assistant secretary-general.

2013 offers the essay theme based on our UNA-USA chapter mission to create a nonviolent world. The topic is, “World Harmony: Creating a Nonviolent World,” with the question, “How can you be a peacemaker? What will you do to promote harmony in the world?”

Click here for more information and contest details, or email essay contest chair Nancy Martin at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

World harmony begins with the creative thinking of our high school students.

— Barbara Gaughen-Muller is president of the the United Nations Association-Santa Barbara & Tri-Counties Chapter.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 