Pixel Tracker

Sunday, December 2 , 2018, 1:49 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round TableThe LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Soccer

United Premier Soccer League Adds Santa Barbara Team, Alta California Sol

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 2, 2018 | 11:39 a.m.

Alta California Sol, a soccer club in Santa Barbara, is joining the United Premier Soccer League men's competition and will begin playing in the spring of 2019, the league announced.

Click to view larger

The club is finalizing its home venue and will announce tryout dates and its upcoming game schedule at a later date.

"We'll be holding tryouts in January," said Daniel Torres, director of soccer operations for the club.  "Hopefully, most are from the area. There's plenty of talent on our college and high school teams that we believe we can put together a competitive team.

Torres, who played soccer at Santa Barbara High and Westmont College and coached boys soccer at Carpinteria, Laguna Blanca and San Marcos (he took Carpinteria and Laguna Blanca to the CIF Division Finals), sees Alta California Sol has a stepping stone for players to the professional ranks.

"We will be hosting pro combines where we will invite pro scouts and coaches from the U.S. and Mexico," he said.

The men's team is the next step for Sol Soccer Club, which features five girls teams (2003s-'07s) in the Coast Soccer League (CSL) and hosts a 5v5 youth league and a number of free clinics for girls and boys in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

Alta California Sol will begin play in the UPSL Championship Western Conference SoCal North Division.

Gary Brunner, the UPSL Western Conference Operations manager said in a statement: "Santa Barbara is such a terrific market and it's great to see Alta California Sol join the UPSL.

"Sol Soccer Club Executive Director d'Alary Dalton has put together a strong youth club and this is an exciting move for Sol Soccer Club as it sets out to grow into the Pro Development arena. Good luck to Dr. Dalton and Sol Soccer Club as they prepare for the 2019 spring season."

Dalton, a Santa Barbara resident who is originally from Sante Fe, N.M., founded Sol Soccer Club in 2011. She has a doctorate in Education from Mills College in Oakland. She holds a United States Soccer Federation class 'A' coaching license and a NSCAA Advanced National diploma.

"The development of Alta California Sol is a dream come true for me," she said in a statement. "I've been actively working to develop a top-to-bottom club that bridges the youth to professional ranks. We are going to build a successful club that is something that our community can enthusiastically support. We are deeply grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the UPSL."

The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 300 teams in 32 states. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.

UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup qualifying rounds through the league's affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation and the United States Adult Soccer Association.
 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 