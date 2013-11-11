Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 9:45 pm | Fair with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 

United Way’s Young Leaders Teaming Up for United We Bowl Fundraiser

By Kerstin Padilla for United Way of Santa Barbara County | November 11, 2013 | 1:36 p.m.

More than 100 individuals are expected to attend United We Bowl on Friday at Zodo’s Bowling & Beyond, 5925 Calle Real in Goleta.

The fun event will involve costumes, raffle prizes and of course bowling, all to raise money for United Way Young Leaders Society’s fifth annual United We Read and other valuable community programs.

United We Read, held in March around Dr. Seuss' birthday, matches young professional volunteers with a class at local elementary schools with the goal of engaging students to improve their enjoyment of reading and reading ability. The young professionals read to the students and donate books to the class or school's library.

The visit is also a great opportunity for the students to learn about the young professional’s career and education.

United We Bowl will be held Friday, with registration from 6 to 7 p.m. and bowling from 7 to 9 p.m. The cost — which includes two hours of bowling, shoe rental and a raffle ticket — is $30 for an individual or $180 for a team of six. Click here to sign up.

The goal of United Way's Young Leaders Society is to promote and encourage philanthropy and volunteerism among the young leaders of Santa Barbara County, through participation in a variety of social, educational, volunteer and network opportunities.

Click here for more information.

 — Kerstin Padilla is Young Leaders Society staff coordinator for United Way of Santa Barbara County.

