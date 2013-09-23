Spend ‘An Emerald Evening’ with United Way at ‘Oz’-Inspired Mayors’ Ball

At 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, the seventh annual Mayors’ Ball will travel the yellow brick road to the land of Oz as guests experience the magic of “An Emerald Evening.”

The United Way of Northern Santa Barbara County will join with the mayors of Santa Maria, Lompoc, Buellton, Solvang and Guadalupe in support of the United for Literacy — Power Reading Programs.

The annual Mayors’ Ball is the major fundraising project that supports these programs for students of all ages throughout Santa Barbara County.

Guests will be enchanted as they experience the transformation of the Santa Maria Country Club into the magical world that lies just over the rainbow. An evening filled with entertainment, dancing to the San Luis Jazz Band and gourmet dining in a shimmering and enchanted world created to delight and amaze.

Guests will also have the opportunity to pledge their support to help continue the Power Reading Programs in local communities. The Power Reading Programs are dramatically improving reading scores and transforming lives of students at every grade level. To continue this important project community support is essential, and the Mayors’ Ball is the perfect opportunity to benefit an important community cause while enjoying an unforgettable evening.

The event is expected to sell out quickly, but tickets are still available to attend this not-to-be-missed annual gala. The ticket cost is $125 per person. Click here to purchase tickets online and learn more about the Power Reading/Reading PlusPrograms.

— Eddie Taylor represents United Way of Northern Santa Barbara County.