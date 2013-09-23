Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 4:48 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Spend ‘An Emerald Evening’ with United Way at ‘Oz’-Inspired Mayors’ Ball

By Eddie Taylor for United Way of Northern Santa Barbara County | September 23, 2013 | 9:17 a.m.

At 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, the seventh annual Mayors’ Ball will travel the yellow brick road to the land of Oz as guests experience the magic of “An Emerald Evening.”

The United Way of Northern Santa Barbara County will join with the mayors of Santa Maria, Lompoc, Buellton, Solvang and Guadalupe in support of the United for Literacy — Power Reading Programs.

The annual Mayors’ Ball is the major fundraising project that supports these programs for students of all ages throughout Santa Barbara County.

Guests will be enchanted as they experience the transformation of the Santa Maria Country Club into the magical world that lies just over the rainbow. An evening filled with entertainment, dancing to the San Luis Jazz Band and gourmet dining in a shimmering and enchanted world created to delight and amaze.

Guests will also have the opportunity to pledge their support to help continue the Power Reading Programs in local communities. The Power Reading Programs are dramatically improving reading scores and transforming lives of students at every grade level. To continue this important project community support is essential, and the Mayors’ Ball is the perfect opportunity to benefit an important community cause while enjoying an unforgettable evening.

The event is expected to sell out quickly, but tickets are still available to attend this not-to-be-missed annual gala. The ticket cost is $125 per person. Click here to purchase tickets online and learn more about the Power Reading/Reading PlusPrograms.

— Eddie Taylor represents United Way of Northern Santa Barbara County.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 