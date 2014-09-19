Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 3:01 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

United Way Celebrates Grand Opening of United Learning Center to Assist Students

By Flannery Hill for United Way of Santa Barbara County | September 19, 2014 | 7:46 a.m.

United Way of Santa Barbara County is pleased to announce the launch of its United Learning Center, a unique, highly interactive and individually calibrated K-12 tutoring program.

The United Learning Center is a program that will help advance UWSBC’s community driven goal to improve the number of students reading at or above grade level by 50 percent. Currently, UWSBC partners with 29 schools and organizations that implement UWSBC’s technology driven literacy programs: Power Reading and Power Math. Since 2010, students have experienced positive incremental success.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of the United Learning Center,” said Paul Didier, CEO and president of United Way of Santa Barbara County. “ULC allows students in our community to access unique and engaging educational tools and learning techniques that will help them achieve success in the new school year.”

The educational tools and learning techniques used at ULC are highly interactive and individually calibrated for every learner and will offer instruction in literacy, arithmetic, homework help and test preparation for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Students will learn in a brand new classroom at UWSBC, complete with new laptop computers. The center will also include adult math and reading programs.

“United Learning Center Reading Plus has been the key to unlock my daughter’s passion for reading,” said Heather Smith, whose daughter was enrolled in the ULC pilot summer program. “That passion will serve her throughout her life.”

With a maximum student-to-teacher ratio of four-to-one, each child will receive as much attention as he/she needs to succeed. ULC credentialed school teachers will assess each student and create customized learning plans for him/her. They will also monitor each student’s progress, and instruct and coach him/her along the way. The students can also continue their reading and math programs online, so learning can be done at any time.

For more information, call 805.882.0513 or email [email protected].

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing United Way of Santa Barbara County.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 