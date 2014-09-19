United Way Celebrates Grand Opening of United Learning Center to Assist Students

United Way of Santa Barbara County is pleased to announce the launch of its United Learning Center, a unique, highly interactive and individually calibrated K-12 tutoring program.

The United Learning Center is a program that will help advance UWSBC’s community driven goal to improve the number of students reading at or above grade level by 50 percent. Currently, UWSBC partners with 29 schools and organizations that implement UWSBC’s technology driven literacy programs: Power Reading and Power Math. Since 2010, students have experienced positive incremental success.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of the United Learning Center,” said Paul Didier, CEO and president of United Way of Santa Barbara County. “ULC allows students in our community to access unique and engaging educational tools and learning techniques that will help them achieve success in the new school year.”

The educational tools and learning techniques used at ULC are highly interactive and individually calibrated for every learner and will offer instruction in literacy, arithmetic, homework help and test preparation for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Students will learn in a brand new classroom at UWSBC, complete with new laptop computers. The center will also include adult math and reading programs.

“United Learning Center Reading Plus has been the key to unlock my daughter’s passion for reading,” said Heather Smith, whose daughter was enrolled in the ULC pilot summer program. “That passion will serve her throughout her life.”

With a maximum student-to-teacher ratio of four-to-one, each child will receive as much attention as he/she needs to succeed. ULC credentialed school teachers will assess each student and create customized learning plans for him/her. They will also monitor each student’s progress, and instruct and coach him/her along the way. The students can also continue their reading and math programs online, so learning can be done at any time.

For more information, call 805.882.0513 or email [email protected].

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing United Way of Santa Barbara County.