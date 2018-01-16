United Way Establishes Thomas Fire and Flood Fund

In response to the destructive flooding and loss of life following the Thomas Fire, United Way of Santa Barbara County and United Way of Ventura County have reestablished their support effort as the United Way Thomas Fire and Flood Fund.

The local United Way offices initially established the fund in December, shortly after the Thomas Fire ignited and became the largest wildfire in state history.

One-hundred percent of the donations will support those in communities affected by the wildfires and flooding. To date, close to $2.7 million has been raised.

“It’s heartbreaking that just weeks after the Thomas Fire devastated the Central Coast, our community is again facing terrible destruction and the tragic loss of family and friends,” said Steve Ortiz, United Way of Santa Barbara County president/CEO, and Eric Harrison, president/CEO, United Way of Ventura County, in a joint statement.

“Our hearts go out to everyone who lost loved ones and their homes during these disasters. We are offering our full support,” they said.



To give to the United Way Thomas Fire and Flood Fund:

Online at www.unitedwaythomasfirefund.org

Text UWVC to 41444

Phone or mail in Ventura: call 485-6288, or send checks to United Way, 702 County Square Drive, Ste. 100, Ventura, CA 93003. Write Thomas Fire Fund in memo.

Phone or email in Santa Barbara: call 965-8591, or send checks to United Way of Santa Barbara County, 320 E. Gutierrez St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101. Write Thomas Fire Fund in the memo.

— Chris Davis for United Way.