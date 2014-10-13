United Way Heating Up Red Feather Ball with ‘Red, Hot and Swing’ Theme

The public is invited to attend United Way of Santa Barbara County’s 18th annual Red Feather Ball taking place from 6 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25 at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Coral Casino in Santa Barbara.

This year’s ball will bring the special event expertise of renowned event planner Merryl Brown, who is known for her spectacular and epic parties. The event will include costumed greeters, live music, signature cocktails and a one-of-a-kind silent auction and other special surprises.

This much-anticipated annual ball attracts some of the most respected and admired leaders in our community, philanthropists and those seeking to improve their community. This year’s theme, “Red, Hot and Swing,” will be a modern, sleek and glittering tribute to the Golden Age of Jazz, the Rat Pack and Big Band Era.

Brown has been recognized for her outstanding work in event planning. Her achievements include the 2014 Special Events Association for Women in Communications Clarion Award as well as Best Wedding under $75,000 ISES Esprit Award finalist.

“We are thrilled to celebrate our 18th annual Red Feather Ball Gala,” said Paul Didier, president and CEO of UWSBC. “We hope the community will join us in celebrating the beautiful event our Red Feather Ball committee will produce, as well as 18 years of philanthropy.”

The Red Feather Ball aims to raise funds to support UWSBC’s important Fun in the Sun and United for Literacy programs and to honor the County of Santa Barbara and Jean Schuyler, outstanding recipients of UWSBC’s Abercrombie Community Excellence Award for their outstanding service and philanthropy.

Jean Schuyler and her late husband, Barry, devoted their extraordinary intelligence and quiet activism to the development of the Douglas Preserve, Maritime Museum and Ellwood Mesa; now among the special treasures of our community. Schuyler has served on numerous boards of trustees, including UWSBC.

The County of Santa Barbara has consistently been one of the top contributors of volunteer hours and financial support to United Way of Santa Barbara County. Over the past three decades, employees have raised $3.7 million for hundreds of local non-profit organizations including United Way of Santa Barbara County.

Tickets are $325 per person. Sponsorships are also available at $1,200 to $50,000 or above. Click here for tickets and more information.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing United Way of Santa Barbara County.