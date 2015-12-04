United Way to Honor Janet Garufis, Santa Barbara Foundation at 19th Annual Red Feather Ball

Advice

United Way of Santa Barbara County (UWSBC) invites the public to attend the 19th Annual Red Feather Ball from 6 - 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2015, at the Four Seasons Biltmore Coral Casino in Santa Barbara.

This evening of white-hot glamor will bring together committed philanthropists and admired leaders in our community to raise funds for United Way of Santa Barbara County’s award-winning Fun in the Sun summer enrichment program and their United for Literacy initiative.

Honored guests Janet Garufis and the Santa Barbara Foundation will be presented with the 2015 Abercrombie Community Excellence Award for their outstanding leadership and generosity within the Santa Barbara community.

“This year, United Way of Santa Barbara County is pleased to honor Janet Garufis and the Santa Barbara Foundation, both outstanding recipients of United Way’s Abercrombie Community Excellence Award,” said Paul Didier, United Way of Santa Barbara County president and CEO. “We’re inspired by the dedication and efforts of both awardees, who have demonstrated their extraordinary commitment to philanthropy and inspiring benefits for our community.”

The dazzling black tie gala will include signature cocktails, dinner, a silent auction and dancing to the wonderful Warren Priske Jazz Band for a gracious night to remember.

Proceeds from the Red Feather Ball support UWSBC’s national award-winning Fun in the Sun and United for Literacy programs, which make it possible for more than 5,000 disadvantaged children and families in Santa Barbara County access to benefit from life-changing educational programs.

Garufis began her career in banking 42 years ago as a teller for Security Pacific, now Bank of America. She rose through the ranks during her career and is now the CEO of Montecito Bank & Trust.

Garufis actively contributes her time and talent to industry associations and local non-profits.

She is a trustee of the CSU Channel Islands Foundation. In addition, she is co-chair of the Santa Barbara Children’s Library Campaign and a member of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art’s campaign committee.

Garufis has served on the advisory board of Casa Pacifica and the Santa Barbara Symphony. She has also served as a chairperson for the Santa Barbara American Heart Association and as a boardmember of Women’s Economic Ventures and Habitat for Humanity.

Garufis was the recipient of the Women of Inspiration Award from Girls Inc. in March 2012 and Volunteer of the Year 2015 from the Association of Fundraising Professionals.

Established in 1928, the Santa Barbara Foundation has been at the center of philanthropy for Santa Barbara County by partnering with donors, helping non-profits fulfill their missions and working to solve community challenges.

In the last decade alone, the foundation and its donors have invested more than $240 million into the community and beyond.

Guided by compassion, excellence and integrity, the Santa Barbara Foundation continues its legacy of supporting the most vulnerable members of our community, building valuable partnerships and focusing on transparent stewardship of philanthropic capital.

Through these efforts, the foundation seeks to help bring about a more vibrant, engaged and meaningfully connected Santa Barbara County.

Tickets are $325 per person. Sponsorship and underwriting opportunities are available. For tickets and more information, please visit the UWSBC website.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing United Way of Santa Barbara County.