United Way to Honor Volentine Family Foundation at Red Feather Ball

By Angel Pacheco for United Way of Santa Barbara County | September 27, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Join the community and United Way of Santa Barbara County (UWSBC) in supporting the organization’s youth education programs at the 22nd Annual Red Feather Ball, 6-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5, at the Four Seasons Biltmore.

The event will benefit UWSBC’s award-winning Fun in the Sun summer enrichment program and the United for Literacy initiative to increase literacy skills and on-time graduation rates.

UWSBC will also honor the Volentine Family Foundation as the 2018 Abercrombie Community Excellence Award winner for outstanding service and generosity within the Santa Barbara community.

“The Volentine Family Foundation has changed the lives of many thousands of children and families through their support of United Way and other community organizations,” said Steve Ortiz, president/CEO of United Way of Santa Barbara County.

“We’re so proud to recognize their generosity within the community. We hope you’ll join us,” Ortiz said.

Following a Coral Sunset theme, the gala will feature wine, cocktails and a curated silent auction. Guests will dine in the Four Seasons Biltmore’s beautiful Coral Casino overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

Established in 1988 by late husband and wife Myatt and Genevieve Volentine, the foundation supports educational and vocational scholarships, youth services, rehabilitation and transitional services and activities that foster a stronger community.

The Volentines retired in Santa Barbara but remained active in business and charitable and community organizations.

The Volentine Family Foundation has transformed the lives of children and families participating in UWSBC’s Fun in the Sun and United for Literacy through their support over the last 15 years.

Due to the foundation’s support, countless Fun in the Sun scholars have gained literacy and social-emotional skills, while their parents learned and practiced positive parenting techniques.

Tickets to the fundraiser are $325. For more information, to buy tickets or reserve a table, contact Carlee at [email protected] or 805-965-8591, or visit http://www.unitedwaysb.org/2018-red-feather-ball.

Guests are encouraged to wear a black tie/cocktail attire.

Angel Pacheco is a publicist for United Way of Santa Barbara County.

 

