United Way Hosts Thank You Reception to Recognize Most Generous Donors

By Flannery Hill for United Way of Santa Barbara County | April 28, 2014 | 3:26 p.m.

Last Wednesday, April 23, supporters of United Way of Santa Barbara County gathered at the home of Jim and Stephanie Sokolove for an evening of wine, hors d’oeuvres and an award ceremony honoring those individuals who showed significant support for UWSBC’s local community programs, including Fun in the Sun, United for Literacy and the Financial Empowerment Partnership.

Guests included members of the Alexis de Tocqueville Society, who make a gift of $10,000 or more on an annual basis to United Way.

Last year, 29 individuals, couples and local family foundations contributed more than $526,000 for United Way programs.

UWSBC’s Leadership Circle is comprised of 341 individuals who pledge $1,000 to $9,999 from home and in the workplace. Their combined gift was more than $619,000.

Supporter Molly Wrather Dolle received the Alexis de Toqueville Award for Outstanding Philanthropy.

Supporter William Gordon received the Outstanding Volunteer of Time, Talent & Treasure for Individual Leadership Giving Award.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing United Way of Santa Barbara County.

