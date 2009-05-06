United Way Issues Annual Awards to Local Residents, Companies

Celebration honors those who give to the community and support the agency's effort in varied ways

Nearly 200 people attended The United Way of Santa Barbara County‘s 86th Annual Awards Celebration at the Four Seasons Biltmore Hotel on Wednesday. The number of those present set a record for the annual event, especially since the Jesusita Fire had just started, officials said.

Community Campaign Chair Lynda Nahra presented the evening’s awards assisted by mistress of ceremonies, Debby Davison Phelps, as well as others.



Special appreciation was given to Earl Damitz, CPA, who founded United Way of Santa Barbara County’s Endowment and Gift Planning Services; John Mithun for his outstanding philanthropy; Bob & Val Montgomery for their valuable leadership; as well as Lynda Nahra, who has served as Community Campaign Chair for the past two years.

A total of 33 awards were given to local volunteers, as well as businesses, schools, organizations and the individuals who lead them for their outstanding support of United Way of Santa Barbara County and its numerous programs.

The 2008-2009 award winners are:

» Legacy Supporter of the Year: Earl Damitz, Founder of Endowment;

» Alexis de Toqueville Award for Outstanding Philanthropy: John Mithun;



» Outstanding Volunteers of Time, Talent & Treasure for Individual Leadership Giving: Bob and Val Montgomery;

» Community All Star – Leadership Circle Individual of the Year: David Prichard;



» Community Impact Volunteer of the Year: Al Soenke;

» Outstanding Fun in the Sun Volunteer: Tina Nelson;

» Outstanding Day of Caring Individual: Larry Urzua;



» Power of Partnership Individual: Martin Conoley;

» Outstanding Community Partner: First 5 of Santa Barbara County;



» Outstanding Fun in the Sun Partner: Dancing Drum;

» Outstanding Day of Caring Partner: Albertsons;



» Outstanding Youth Investment Partnership: Jo Ann Caines, La Cumbre Jr. High;



» Community Impact Organization of the Year: Isla Vista Youth Projects;



» Best New Campaign Supporter: Deckers Outdoor Corporation;

» Best New Corporate Supporter: Verizon;

» Outstanding CEO Campaign Supporter: John Wigle;



» Outstanding Leadership Workplace: Cottage Health System;

» Outstanding Employee Campaign Manager, 1 to 100 Employees: Louie De Rueda, Allied Waste;



» Outstanding Employee Campaign Manager, 100 to 250 Employees: Heather Hoffman, Wells Fargo;



» Outstanding Employee Campaign Manager, 250 to 400 Employees: Angel Elliott, Nordstrom;



» Outstanding Employee Campaign Manager, More than 400 Employees: Tiana Riskowski and Karen Jones, Cottage Health System;

» Outstanding Campaign Cabinet Member: Janet Garufis, Montecito Bank & Trust;



» Outstanding Division Award, Finance: Montecito Bank & Trust;



Outstanding Division Award, Education: UCSB;



Outstanding Division Award, Public: City of Santa Barbara;



» Outstanding Division Award, Professionals: McGowan Guntermann;



» Outstanding Division Award, Business: Cox Communications;



» Outstanding Division Award, Nonprofit: Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care;



» Outstanding Division Award, High-Tech: ConMed Linvatec;

» Outstanding Division Award, Health: Cottage Health System;

» Largest Overall Campaign: County of Santa Barbara;

» Power of Partnership Employer: Venoco; and

» Most Outstanding Employee and Corporate Campaign: Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.

