United Way Hosting Mega Tax Day and Financial Literacy Resource Fair

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, United Way of Santa Barbara County’s Financial Empowerment Partnership is hosting its annual Financial Literacy Resource Fair and Mega Tax Day to help Santa Barbara County families gain access to free tax assistance, affordable banking, products and financial literacy classes.

Trained, experienced, IRS certified volunteers will provide free income tax return preparation and e-filing for those with 2013 incomes of less than $58,000.

United Way’s Mega Tax Day also offers a variety of resources on how to plan and save for emergencies, college and retirement. Participating organizations and businesses will be giving out prizes for visiting financial literacy tables. During the 2013 tax season, United Way of Santa Barbara County’s Financial Empowerment Partnership prepared about 2,700 returns that produced $4.7 million in refunds for local residents.

At 11 a.m., a short welcome will include speakers state Sen. Hannah Beth Jackson and Santa Barbara County First District Supervisor Salud Carbajal. Other elected officials expected to attend are Assemblyman Das Williams, Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider, Goleta Mayor Roger Aceves and Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

The Mega Tax Day and Financial Literacy Resource Fair will be held at United Way of Santa Barbara County, 320 E. Gutierrez St. in Santa Barbara. Taxes will be prepared on a first come, first served basis and limited by the number of volunteers available. Please come prepared with: Social Security card or ITIN number, W-2 forms, 1099 (if applicable), documents on all forms of income, childcare provider information (name, address, tax number), picture ID and bank routing/account number for direct deposit of refund.



United Way of Santa Barbara County’s Financial Empowerment Partnership is a community collaborative focused on increasing the financial stability among low-income families in Santa Barbara County. Partners include AARP, American Indian & Health Services, Bank of America, Bank of the West, Carpinteria Children’s Project at Main, Carpinteria High School, Catholic Charities, City of Santa Barbara, Parks & Recreation, Community Action Commission, Community West Bank, County of Santa Barbara Workforce Investment Board, Dons Net Café, Goodwill, IRS, Isla Vista Youth Projects, Jubilee Christian Church, Montecito Bank & Trust, Primerica Securities, Santa Barbara Housing Authority, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, SurfMedia Communications, UC Santa Barbara, Union Bank, United Way of Santa Barbara County, Wells Fargo Bank and Westmont College.

