United Way Seeks Volunteers to Serve Community for Day of Caring

On Saturday, Sept. 20, United Way of Santa Barbara County will hold its 23rd annual Day of Caring, an opportunity to give back to the local community.

Throughout the day, volunteers will help more than 40 local nonprofit organizations, schools, parks and churches throughout the county of Santa Barbara.

The Day of Caring will start with a free kickoff breakfast rally, sponsored by Albertsons, at 8 a.m. at the Page Youth Center in Goleta.

Volunteers of all ages will proceed from the breakfast to community service assignments in Carpinteria, Santa Barbara, Goleta and Santa Maria for a wide range of important projects, including cleaning and painting at Casa Esperanza, making adobe bricks for the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation at the Presidio, orchard cleanup at Alpha Resource Center, and gardening at Monroe Elementary School.

With last year’s volunteer hours estimated to be worth $375,000 in services to the community, Day of Caring continues to have a significant impact on the Santa Barbara community and is a testament to the spirit of our local volunteerism.

We would like to thank our sponsors: Albertsons, BEI Sensors, Montecito Bank & Trust and Easy Lift, and many more!

To receive a free T-shirt, you must register before Aug. 31. Students qualify for four hours of community service.

To volunteer, sign up by clicking here or calling 805.965.8591. For a full list of 2014 worksites, please click here.

— Kerstin Padilla is the Day of Caring manager for United Way of Santa Barbara County.