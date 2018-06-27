United Way of Northern Santa Barbara County Sponsors Free Tax Filing Services at Hancock College

Tax filers can take advantage of free income tax preparation services during the 2016 tax filing season in Northern Santa Barbara County.

Through the IRS’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance or VITA Program, IRS Certified Volunteers will prepare tax returns for individuals and families with annual incomes of $54,000 or less in person and up to $62,000 using the online service at www.MyFreeTaxes.org.

These services are sponsored by United Way of Northern Santa Barbara County and will be held at Allan Hancock College Building S, located in Santa Maria.

The site is open Saturdays through April 2 for appointments from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Call 805.922.0329 x103 or register online at www.MyFreeTaxes.org.

United Way and the IRS also offer the free online income tax preparation service at myfreetaxes.org so tax filers with incomes of $62,000 or less can prepare their own taxes 24/7 and securely from any computer or device with internet access.

United Way provides access to IRS Certified Volunteers to help individuals who may have tax law questions. For those seeking on-site assistance to file their own taxes, tax filers can visit VITA sites dedicated exclusively to MyFreeTaxes.

— Eddie Taylor is the CEO of United Way of Northern Santa Barbara County.