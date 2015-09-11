United Way of Santa Barbara Announces 24th Annual Day of Caring

Advice

United Way of Santa Barbara County (UWSBC) will hold its 24th Annual Day of Caring from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2015.

Throughout the day, participants of all ages will volunteer at a wide range of important projects in Santa Barbara, Carpinteria and Goleta, including making sun-dried adobe bricks at the Presidio, gardening at the Santa Barbara Zoo, painting bedrooms at Noah’s Anchorage, cleaning the coast at Arroyo Burro Beach and much more.

Day of Caring will start with a breakfast rally at 8 a.m. at the Page Youth Center at 4540 Hollister Avenue in Santa Barbara. Volunteers will then proceed from the breakfast to their community service assignments.

With last years’ volunteer hours estimated to be worth $250,000 in services to the community, Day of Caring continues to have a significant impact on the Santa Barbara community and is a testament to the spirit of our local volunteerism.

Volunteers can sign-up online.

For a full list of 2015 worksites, please click here.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing United Way of Santa Barbara County.