United Way of Santa Barbara County to Honor Individuals, Organizations at Annual Awards Celebration

United Way of Santa Barbara County will host its 92nd Annual Awards Celebration at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore in Montecito on Wednesday, May 6 from 6 to 9 p.m.

This annual dinner will recognize local organizations and individuals for contributing to the community and UWSBC activities, such as Fun in the Sun, United for Literacy and the Financial Empowerment Partnership.

A total of 25 awards will be given to those who have played an instrumental role in the success of UWSBC’s 2014-15 annual campaign and community programs. Awards will be given to local volunteers, as well as businesses, schools, organizations and the individuals that lead them for their outstanding support of UWSBC and its numerous programs.

The night will include dinner, music, dancing and the focal point of the evening: the awards ceremony.

“These award recipients represent what is best about our community,” said Paul Didier, CEO and president of United Way of Santa Barbara County. “It’s amazing what individuals and organizations can achieve when their energies or focused on a common good by creating opportunities and empowering others.”

This year’s award winners include:

City National Bank — “Best New Campaign”

In 2014, City National Bank raised close to $12,000 in personal pledges and corporate support for UWSBC. The team also delivered backpacks and school supplies to children at Franklin Elementary, volunteered as Lunch Bunch Mentors to Fun in the Sun scholars and participated in the Day of Caring.

A dynamite seven-person team — Leo Hamill, Amber Ortiz, Annamarie Cole, Roy Martinez, Susan Rogers, Brian Kerstiens and Norma Wall — are no strangers to giving back and can frequently be found investing their time and energy to community improvement across Santa Barbara. City National Bank will also be a sponsor for the upcoming 22nd Annual Alexis de Toqueville and Leadership Circle Reception aboard the Channel Cat. Thank you City National Bank for your generous support!

Chuck Mertz/Lockheed Martin — “Community Impact Individual and Organization of the Year”

Under the leadership of Chuck Mertz, Lockheed Martin and its talented team of engineers have provided Fun in the Sun scholars with the opportunity to experience the field of engineering through hands on experiments and activities. Because of a Day of Caring work project at Isla Vista Youth Projects (IVYP), Mertz noticed the classrooms were in need of newer computers that would facilitate early learning with the students. Mertz and Lockheed Martin donated refurbished computers to the young students of IVYP, allowing them to use Lexia for the first time. Lockheed also made a similar donation of computers and desks to Franklin Elementary School, allowing the younger students to learn with Lexia and other computer based technology.

Montecito Bank & Trust — Most Outstanding Employee and Corporate Campaign

To choose the winner for the Most Outstanding Employee and Corporate Campaign, UWSBC looks at the commitment of the organization’s management, employee contributions, corporate donations, involvement in volunteer activities such as Fun in the Sun, leadership circle contributions, team building and fun events. This award examines more than 10 different criteria that make a workplace campaign successful.

Montecito Bank & Trust epitomizes this award as it continues to be a vital partner in programming offered to the community by UWSBC. Employees are encouraged to work with local populations in need and the personal engagement goes unrivaled. Montecito Bank & Trust's total employee volunteer time throughout 2014 exceeds all other banks combined. In addition to their volunteer efforts, Montecito Bank & Trust raised over $41,000 during their 2014 United Way Campaign.

Event sponsors and underwriters include the Four Seasons Resort, Montecito Bank & Trust, Floral Ambiance and Citibank.

Click here for more information.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing United Way of Santa Barbara County.