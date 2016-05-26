United Way of Santa Barbara County Hosts 93rd Annual Awards Celebration

United Way of Santa Barbara County hosted its 93rd Annual Awards Celebration at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore in Montecito Wednesday, May 18, 2016.

The annual dinner recognized local organizations and individuals for contributing to the community and UWSBC activities such as Fun in the Sun, United for Literacy and the Financial Empowerment Partnership.

A total of 25 awards were given to those who have played an instrumental role in the success of UWSBC’s 2015-16 campaign.

Awards were given to local volunteers, as well as businesses, schools, organizations and the individuals that lead them for their outstanding support of UWSBC and its numerous programs.

The night included dinner, music, dancing, and the focal point of the evening: the awards ceremony.

“These award recipients represent what is best about our community,” said Paul Didier, CEO and president of UWSBC. “It’s amazing what individuals and organizations can achieve when their energies are focused on a common good by creating opportunities and empowering others.”

The 2016 award winners include the following:

» Outstanding Leadership Workplace: Cottage Health

» Outstanding Division Award Education: UC Santa Barbara

» Outstanding Division Award Public: City of Goleta

​» Outstanding Division Award High Tech: ​Aera Energy

» Outstanding Division Award Business: Cox Communications

» Outstanding Division Award Finance: Montecito Bank & Trust

» Outstanding Division Award Health: Cottage Health

» Outstanding Division Award Professionals: EvansHardy+Young

» Most Outstanding Employee and Corporate Campaign: City National Bank

» Outstanding Fun in the Sun Individual of the Year: Jim Brown

» Outstanding Fun in the Sun Organization of the Year: Assistance League of Santa Barbara

» United for Health Partner of the Year: Cornelia Moore Dental Foundation

» Financial Empowerment Partner of the Year: Santa Barbara Police Activities League

» United For Literacy Individual of the Year: Barbara LaCorte

» United For Literacy Organization of the Year: ​Goleta Union School District

» Community Impact Individual of the Year: Liz Barnitz

» Community Impact Organization of the Year: Harding School

» Day of Caring Individual of the Year: Mentor Corporation

» Young Leader of the Year: David Duarte

» Outstanding Employee Campaign Manager 1-100 Employees: Henry Dubroff (Pacific Coast Business Times)

» Outstanding Employee Campaign Manager 100-250 Employees: Vicky MacGregor and Kendra Marmé (Casa Dornida)

» Outstanding Employee Campaign Manager More than 250 Employees: Cottage Health Committee

» Alexis de Toqueville Award for Outstanding Philanthropy: Jim and Stephanie Sokolove

» Outstanding Volunteer of Time, Talent & Treasure for Individual Leadership Giving: James and Joyce Tamborello

» Legacy Supporter of the Year: Karen and Arlen Knight

For more information, please visit www.unitedwaysb.org.

— Cori Gacad represents United Way of Santa Barbara County.