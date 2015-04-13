Monday, April 30 , 2018, 2:42 pm | A Few Clouds 64º

 
 
 
 

United Way of Santa Barbara County Launches Medical Services Discount Card Program

By Steve Ortiz for United Way of Santa Barbara County | April 13, 2015 | 8:34 a.m.

United Way of Santa Barbara County has launched a medical services discount card program to ensure the local community has access to affordable health care.

Free and open to the public, the UWSBC Medical Services Discount Card helps local residents save money on prescription medications, vision and hearing care, lab work, imaging, diabetic supplies and even veterinary care.

To participate in the program, residents can simply print a Medical Services Discount Card from the program website and present their card when filling a prescription or receiving qualifying services to get an automatic discount, which averages 45 percent off the regular cost. There are no income qualifications and the cards are available to low, middle and upper income individuals and families.

“The UWSBC is working hard to guard and improve the health of those most vulnerable in our community, particularly low-income families, seniors and others that are being affected by rising health care costs,” said Paul Didier, CEO at UWSBC. “We are proud to provide this program to enhance the quality of people's lives in Santa Barbara County, ensuring that residents have access to their medications and important health services.”

The UWSBC Medical Services Discount Card program provides online tools to help card users locate a participating pharmacy in Santa Barbara County. It also provides resources to help card users research drug pricing and availability, including generic alternatives, from the convenience of their own homes.

The discount program is a valuable tool for those who may receive little to no health care coverage from their employers. Many people are also facing higher co-pays and deductibles that apply to medications with existing insurance plans, and the discount program can sometimes offer better savings. Participants are encouraged to use a best practices approach when filling their prescriptions, first checking the price through their insurance if applicable and then comparing it to their discount card rate.

Local nonprofit organizations, businesses, healthcare facilities and other area organizations are also encouraged to share the free prescription discount program with employees and customers. To receive more information about printed card deliveries, interested organizations can contact the program’s member support center at 844.244.2484.

To learn more about the UWSBC Medical Services Discount Card program, please click here.

— Steve Ortiz is the director of development and marketing for United Way of Santa Barbara County.

