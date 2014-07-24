United Way of Santa Barbara County Leaders to Get Dunked for a Cause

On Thursday, board members, staff and others from the community will have their chance to dunk United Way of Santa Barbara County CEO Paul Didier as well as Steve Ortiz, director of development and marketing.

This lively event will raise funds for United Way’s community programs, which all take place in Santa Barbara County.

The festivities are part of United Way’s giving campaign, encouraging staff to donate to their own organization. This year’s theme is United We Play, highlighting the many ways incorporating play into our lives enhances teamwork, creativity and strategic thinking, among other benefits.

Adding to the fun will be a visit from the Burger Bus, which will be serving food throughout the morning and early afternoon.

Stop by United Way of Santa Barbara County’s offices at 320 E. Gutierrez St. between 10:30 a.m. and noon Thursday to join in on the fun and support your local community!

— Dominique Samario is a development executive for United Way of Santa Barbara County.