Cindy Young, Luis Chaidez Join Staff of United Way of Santa Barbara County

By Amy Bernstein for United Way of Santa Barbara County | January 20, 2015 | 4:29 p.m.

United Way of Santa Barbara County is pleased to announce the addition of Cindy Young as director of finance and administration and Luis Chaidez as the Fun in the Sun project leader.

Cindy Young
Cindy Young

Luis Chaidez
Luis Chaidez

Young graduated from Miami University in Ohio with a bachelor of arts degree in public administration and political science, and also holds an MBA in organizational behavior and finance from the University of California-Irvine. She is a licensed CPA and has spent most of her career in private industry.

Prior to joining United Way of Santa Barbara County, Young served as controller for Nusil Technology, as senior accountant for the Channel Islands YMCA, as controller-interim for Santa Barbara City College and as a consultant for the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College.

She serves as treasurer on the C3 Board at Planned Parenthood of Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties and sits on the Finance Committee at Girls Inc. of Carpinteria.

Young lives in Santa Barbara with her fiancé and their two dogs, a cat, a horse and a tortoise.

Chaidez has had a lifelong passion for using his management and programmatic skills to engage underrepresented community members. He received dual degrees in business economics and Spanish from UCSB.

Before joining United Way, Chaidez was a supervisor for Cottage Health System and also completed his service as a Peace Corps volunteer in Burkina Faso, West Africa, where he oversaw multiple community development projects in the areas of financial empowerment, health and education.

United Way of Santa Barbara County has the unique and positive vision that “in our community, everyone has a hopeful future.” Since 1923, UWSBC has served Santa Barbara County community through funding, volunteer development, and by utilizing its own unique initiatives that involve dozens of local nonprofit and public sector agencies. UWSBC’s local community driven Power of Partnership priorities help children, families & seniors with a focus on education, income and hHealth.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing United Way of Santa Barbara County.

