United Way of Santa Barbara County Promotes Steve Ortiz to Vice President

United Way of Santa Barbara County is pleased to announce the promotion of Steve Ortiz to the position of vice president.

As vice president, Ortiz will provide leadership for several organizational projects and will help develop partnerships for the benefit of the local community.

"Steve has been a strong contributor to United Way through his leadership with marketing, development and strategic initiatives,” said Paul Didier, president and CEO of United Way of Santa Barbara County. “This promotion recognizes Steve’s contributions to the success of our programs and the foundation he is helping to build for future success."

Ortiz completed his bachelor degrees at UC Santa Barbara and earned his master's degree in business administration at Cal Lutheran University. Before joining United Way, Ortiz was the financial manager for the Devereux Foundation, California Operations.

Ortiz joined United Way of Santa Barbara County in 2005 and has spearheaded UWSBC’s corporate, workplace and residential development campaigns, in addition to marketing and strategic planning.

He also led the launch of the Young Leaders Society, which provides community involvement and personal development opportunities for young professionals.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing United Way of Santa Barbara County.