Monday, April 30 , 2018, 8:42 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

United Way of Santa Barbara County Promotes Steve Ortiz to Vice President

By Amy Bernstein for United Way of Santa Barbara County | April 27, 2015 | 4:09 p.m.

Ortiz
Steve Ortiz

United Way of Santa Barbara County is pleased to announce the promotion of Steve Ortiz to the position of vice president.

As vice president, Ortiz will provide leadership for several organizational projects and will help develop partnerships for the benefit of the local community.

"Steve has been a strong contributor to United Way through his leadership with marketing, development and strategic initiatives,” said Paul Didier, president and CEO of United Way of Santa Barbara County. “This promotion recognizes Steve’s contributions to the success of our programs and the foundation he is helping to build for future success."

Ortiz completed his bachelor degrees at UC Santa Barbara and earned his master's degree in business administration at Cal Lutheran University. Before joining United Way, Ortiz was the financial manager for the Devereux Foundation, California Operations.

Ortiz joined United Way of Santa Barbara County in 2005 and has spearheaded UWSBC’s corporate, workplace and residential development campaigns, in addition to marketing and strategic planning.

He also led the launch of the Young Leaders Society, which provides community involvement and personal development opportunities for young professionals.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing United Way of Santa Barbara County.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 