United Way Red Feather Ball a Red Letter Benefit for Literacy Programs

Guests can dance the night away at United Way of Santa Barbara County's 21st Annual Red Feather Ball on Oct. 6 to honor local philanthropist Maryan Schall and benefit the nonprofit’s award-winning Fun in the Sun summer learning program and United for Literacy initiative.

Themed Twilight on the Pacific, the event will be held 6-10 p.m. at the Four Seasons Biltmore Coral Casino, 1260 Channel Drive.

Bringing together committed philanthropists and leaders in the community, United Way of Santa Barbara County (UWSBC) will honor Schall with the 2017 Abercrombie Community Excellence Award for her decades of outstanding service and generosity in the Santa Barbara community.

“The Red Feather Ball is a chance for us to give a special thank you to our most outstanding supporters, and we’re honored to recognize Maryan Schall for her extraordinary generosity and commitment to helping others,” said Steve Ortiz, UWSBC president/CEO.

“Maryan has helped make so much of what we do at United Way possible through her leadership and generosity, most recently through a $35,000 challenge grant to help fully fund United Way’s Kindergarten Success Institutes. We hope you’ll join us in showing our gratitude,” Ortiz said.

The black-tie or cocktail-attire gala will feature wine, cocktails and a curated silent auction. Guests will dine in La Pacifica Ballroom overlooking the Pacific Ocean. The Los Angeles area band The Spare Keys will keep the celebration lively.

Red Feather Ball proceeds support UWSBC’s national award-winning Fun in the Sun and United for Literacy programs, which make it possible for nearly 10,000 disadvantaged children and families in Santa Barbara County access to benefit from life-changing educational programs.

Single tickets for the event are $325. To buy tickets or learn more about the event, visit www.unitedwaysb.org/2017-red-feather-ball or email Lindsay Rorick at [email protected]

— Angel Pacheco for United Way of Santa Barbara County.