United Way of Santa Barbara County Welcomes Three New Staff Members

United Way of Santa Barbara County is pleased to announce the addition of Dominique Samario as a development executive and digital media coordinator, Mary Beth Adams as the United Learning Center manager and Joshua Canada as a development executive.

Samario has had a lifelong passion for using her communication and media skills to engage community members.

She received dual degrees in communication and theater from the University of Southern California and recently completed her Professional Marketing Certificate from UC Santa Barbara.

She worked in New York City before relocating to Santa Barbara to work for the City of Santa Barbara’s television channel, City TV-18. This is where she fell in love with the South Coast and learned the critical role nonprofits play in our community.

Since then she has worked for the County of Santa Barbara’s television channel, CSBTV-20, as well as outreach and media work for multiple nonprofits throughout the region.

She is excited to bring her passion for creating positive community change along with her marketing and outreach skills to United Way of Santa Barbara County.

Adams has more than 17 years of experience as a classroom teacher and as an education specialist in the Santa Barbara area.

Adams completed a bachelor of science degree in biology at Northern Arizona University. She later earned a professional clear multiple subject teaching credential and an education specialist mild-moderate credential from Chapman University.

Adams’ keen interest as an educator is identifying student strengths to optimize academic instruction and maximize learning.

Canada graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in sociology and a master of arts degree in higher education from Taylor University in Upland, Ind.

Before coming to United Way of Santa Barbara County, he worked in the nonprofit sector with foster and adopted youth and in higher education — most recently as a resident director at Westmont College.

Locally he is involved with United Way’s Young Leaders Society and sits on the local board of the Free Methodist Church of Santa Barbara and Uffizi Missional Order.

United Way of Santa Barbara County has the unique and positive vision that “in our community, everyone has a hopeful future.” Since 1923, UWSBC has served Santa Barbara County community through funding, volunteer development, and by utilizing its own unique initiatives that involve dozens of local non-profit and public sector agencies. UWSBC’s local community driven Power of Partnership priorities help children, families & seniors with a focus on Education, Income and Health.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing United Way of Santa Barbara County.