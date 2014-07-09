Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 4:43 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

United Way of Santa Barbara County Welcomes Three New Staff Members

By Flannery Hill for United Way of Santa Barbara County | July 9, 2014 | 11:52 a.m.

Dominique Samario
Dominique Samario

United Way of Santa Barbara County is pleased to announce the addition of Dominique Samario as a development executive and digital media coordinator, Mary Beth Adams as the United Learning Center manager and Joshua Canada as a development executive.

Samario has had a lifelong passion for using her communication and media skills to engage community members.

She received dual degrees in communication and theater from the University of Southern California and recently completed her Professional Marketing Certificate from UC Santa Barbara.

She worked in New York City before relocating to Santa Barbara to work for the City of Santa Barbara’s television channel, City TV-18. This is where she fell in love with the South Coast and learned the critical role nonprofits play in our community.

Since then she has worked for the County of Santa Barbara’s television channel, CSBTV-20, as well as outreach and media work for multiple nonprofits throughout the region.

She is excited to bring her passion for creating positive community change along with her marketing and outreach skills to United Way of Santa Barbara County.

v
Mary Beth Adams

Adams has more than 17 years of experience as a classroom teacher and as an education specialist in the Santa Barbara area.

Adams completed a bachelor of science degree in biology at Northern Arizona University. She later earned a professional clear multiple subject teaching credential and an education specialist mild-moderate credential from Chapman University.

Adams’ keen interest as an educator is identifying student strengths to optimize academic instruction and maximize learning.

Canada graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in sociology and a master of arts degree in higher education from Taylor University in Upland, Ind.

Joshua Canada
Joshua Canada

Before coming to United Way of Santa Barbara County, he worked in the nonprofit sector with foster and adopted youth and in higher education — most recently as a resident director at Westmont College.

Locally he is involved with United Way’s Young Leaders Society and sits on the local board of the Free Methodist Church of Santa Barbara and Uffizi Missional Order.

United Way of Santa Barbara County has the unique and positive vision that “in our community, everyone has a hopeful future.” Since 1923, UWSBC has served Santa Barbara County community through funding, volunteer development, and by utilizing its own unique initiatives that involve dozens of local non-profit and public sector agencies. UWSBC’s local community driven Power of Partnership priorities help children, families & seniors with a focus on Education, Income and Health.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing United Way of Santa Barbara County.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 