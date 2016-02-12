United Way of Santa Barbara Launches 7 Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Sites

On Feb. 1, 2016, United Way of Santa Barbara County’s Financial Empowerment Partnership kicked off tax season with the opening seven Volunteer Income Tax Assistance sites, where trained, experienced IRS-certified volunteers provide free income tax return preparation and E-Filing for those with 2015 incomes under $62,000.

“With the beginning of tax season, we are pleased to open our VITA sites to Santa Barbara County families,” said Paul Didier, United Way of Santa Barbara County president and CEO. “Our trained, experienced and IRS-certified volunteers are prepared to offer free tax assistance to those individuals and families who need it most.”

In 2015, United Way of Santa Barbara County’s Financial Empowerment Partnership prepared approximately 3,100 returns that generated $4.3 million dollars in refunds for local residents.

There are seven VITA sites in the South County this year with various weekday, evening and weekend hours.

» United Way, 320 East Gutierrez Street in Santa Barbara

» Dons Net Cafe/Santa Barbara High School, 700 East Anapamu Street in Santa Barbara

» Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Avenue in Goleta

» Franklin Neighborhood Center, 1136 Montecito Street in Santa Barbara

» Police Activities League, 1235 Chapala Street in Santa Barbara

» UCSB, click here for a detailed schedule of dates and locations

» Santa Ynez High School, 2975 East Highway 246 Room E-1 in Santa Ynez

For more information and a comprehensive list of VITA sites and operating hours, please visit www.unitedwaysb.org/vita.

—Flannery Hill is a publicist representing United Way of Santa Barbara County.