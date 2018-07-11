Thursday, July 12 , 2018, 10:07 am | Overcast 68º

 
 
 
 

United Way of SB County currently accepting Community Projects for Day of Caring Volunteers

United Way of Santa Barbara County is asking charitable organizations, schools, churches and community centers in need of some elbow grease to register as a project site for the 27th Annual Day of Caring on Sept. 15.
By Angel Pacheco for United Way of Santa Barbara County | July 11, 2018 | 12:25 p.m.

More than 1,200 local volunteers will be taking part in a variety of projects, such as beautifying facilities, sorting contributed merchandise, painting and gardening.

Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria organizations can request consideration by visiting www.unitedwaysb.org/2018-day-caring and clicking “Agencies” for instructions or by contacting Anna Gavin at [email protected] or 805-965-8591.

A nationwide effort to support community organizations by connecting thousands of volunteers, Day of Caring will run 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 15. Volunteer hours in 2017 are estimated to have been worth $300,000 in services to the community.

Volunteers completed much-needed improvement projects for more than 40 local organizations such as Page Youth Center, Trinity Gardens and Habitat for Humanity.

Volunteers can sign up for Day of Caring in teams or individually at https://volunteersb.org/ or by calling (805) 965-8591.

United Way of Santa Barbara County

United Way of Santa Barbara County (UWSBC) has the unique and positive vision that “in our community, everyone has a hopeful future.” Since 1923, UWSBC has served Santa Barbara County community through funding, volunteer development, and by utilizing its own unique initiatives that involve dozens of local non-profit and public sector agencies.

UWSBC’s local community driven Power of Partnership™ priorities help children, families & seniors with a focus on Education, Income and Health.

 

