United Way of SB County currently accepting Community Projects for Day of Caring Volunteers

United Way of Santa Barbara County is asking charitable organizations, schools, churches and community centers in need of some elbow grease to register as a project site for the 27th Annual Day of Caring on Sept. 15.

More than 1,200 local volunteers will be taking part in a variety of projects, such as beautifying facilities, sorting contributed merchandise, painting and gardening.

Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria organizations can request consideration by visiting www.unitedwaysb.org/2018-day-caring and clicking “Agencies” for instructions or by contacting Anna Gavin at [email protected] or 805-965-8591.

A nationwide effort to support community organizations by connecting thousands of volunteers, Day of Caring will run 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 15. Volunteer hours in 2017 are estimated to have been worth $300,000 in services to the community.

Volunteers completed much-needed improvement projects for more than 40 local organizations such as Page Youth Center, Trinity Gardens and Habitat for Humanity.

Volunteers can sign up for Day of Caring in teams or individually at https://volunteersb.org/ or by calling (805) 965-8591.

