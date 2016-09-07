Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 10:36 pm | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

United Way of Ventura County Begins Campaign Year with Successful Spirit Awards Gala

By Vicki Raven for United Way of Ventura County | September 7, 2016 | 1:25 p.m.

United Way of Ventura County raised a record net profit of $75,000 at its recently rebranded Spirit Awards Gala. 

“We are thrilled by the outstanding result,” said United Way President and Ceo Eric Harrison, “and this sets the pace of our campaigns that kicks off next month.” 

Held Aug. 25, 2016, at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, the 12th annual Spirit Awards Gala honored Hank Lacayo, United Way board member, with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

In addition to Lacayo’s award, past United Way Chairman Jessie E. Hawkins was awarded the Milton M. Teague Award for Outstanding Volunteerism, Jennifer Harkey received the Douglas Shively Award for Outstanding Community Impact and Wells Fargo received the Roy Pinkerton Award for being the Top Corporate Citizenship.

The event was an incredible evening of local, statewide and national leaders coming together to celebrate in Lacayo’s honor.

Special remarks were made by past United Way board members, Supervisor Kathy Long, Simi Valley Mayor Bob Huber and Richard Rush.

During the VIP reception in the Overlook Room, Rep. Julia Brownley spoke about her interactions with Lacayo throughout the years.

“When I think of Ventura County, I think of Hank Lacayo, and when I think of our country, I think of Hank Lacayo,” Brownley said.

The evening proceeded with dinner and two powerful videos, one portraying Hank and his political growth in the community and the other United Way’s programs and how the community can help and  bridge our community together.

United Way of Ventura County was established in 1945. The organization works to advance the common good by focusing on the areas of education, income and health, considered the building blocks for a good life.

United Way’s goal is to create long-lasting changes that prevent problems from happening in the first place. For more information about United Way’s new Live United strategy, visit www.vcunitedway.org.

Vicki Raven represents United Way of Ventura County.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 