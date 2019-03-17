Pixel Tracker

Sunday, March 17 , 2019, 9:58 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

United Way of Ventura County Celebrates AmeriCorps Week

Three newly trained volunteers serving in Ventura County

AmeriCorps volunteers at organizations in Ventura County include: Micaela Duarte, left, Reyna Hernandez, Ciera Begley, Jennifer Raymond, James Wortman. Click to view larger
AmeriCorps volunteers at organizations in Ventura County include: Micaela Duarte, left, Reyna Hernandez, Ciera Begley, Jennifer Raymond, James Wortman. (Courtesy photo)
By Andy Silverman for United Way of Ventura County | March 17, 2019 | 2:43 p.m.

United Way of Ventura County (UWVC) has joined Americans across the country to celebrate AmeriCorps members and the valuable contributions they make each year.

AmeriCorps members dedicate their time and skills to address the biggest needs in a community, including assisting with disaster recovery, tutoring and mentoring young people, connecting veterans to jobs, caring for seniors, reducing crime and reviving cities, and fighting the opioid epidemic.

As the supervising organization for the AmeriCorps Volunteer Infrastructure Project (VIP) in Ventura County, UWVC is responsible for training and placing AmeriCorps members where they are needed most in Ventura County.

Earlier this month, three new AmeriCorps members completed their training through UWVC and began their service.

Ciera Begley will be serving at the Cabrillo Economic Development Corporation, Jennifer Raymond will be working with Step Up Ventura. James Wortman will be helping children at the Boys and Girls Club of Camarillo.

The new volunteers will join three AmeriCorps members already in place in Ventura County, including Micaela Duarte at the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Ventura, Reyna Hernandez at Lutheran Social Services of Southern California, and Freida Candido at Cabrillo Economic Development Corporation.

“We are proud to be part of the AmeriCorps family, and greatly appreciate all AmeriCorps members who are making a positive impact in communities across the country,” said Eric Harrison, CEO of United Way of Ventura County.

“Thank you to our AmeriCorps partner sites, Boys and Girls Club of Camarillo, Boys and Girls Club of Greater Ventura, Cabrillo Economic Development Corporation, Lutheran Social Services of Southern California, and Step Up Ventura, who are already working to make Ventura County a better place,” he said.

Every year, 75,000 AmeriCorps members serve through 21,600 schools, nonprofits, and community and faith-based organizations across the country.

AmeriCorps will celebrate its 25th anniversary in September, saluting the more than 1 million men and women who have served in AmeriCorps since the program’s inception in 1994.

For further information on how a nonprofit can become a VIP Partner Site, or how to apply to be a VIP member, contact AmeriCorps VIP regional coordinator Lora Kline, 805-485-6288 ext. 231, or [email protected].

For more information, visit NationalService.gov. For more about United Way of Ventura County, visit www.vcunitedway.org.

— Andy Silverman for United Way of Ventura County.

 

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 