Mitchel Sloan to Lead Resource Development & Marketing at United Way of Ventura County

United Way of Ventura County (UWVC) has appointed Mitchel Sloan, of Oxnard, as vice president of resource development and marketing. He brings more than 20 years of experience in marketing and fundraising.

Sloan most recently served as vice president of development and communications at the Alzheimer’s Association California Central Coast Chapter, where he successfully led a team to increase fundraising revenue and organize philanthropic events, such as the Swing to Remember Golf Tournament.

In his new role, Sloan will design and lead UWVC’s fundraising campaigns and build on relationships with the community.

“Mitchel has proven time and again that he cares deeply about people and is driven to help those in need,” said Eric Harrison, CEO of United Way of Ventura County. “We’re looking forward to putting his skills toward assisting in the challenges many face in our unique community.”

Sloan earned his bachelor’s at the University of Southern California. He worked locally as the director of development at the California State University Channel Islands, as well as in Colorado as senior executive Ccnsultant for The Kellogg Organization.

For more, visit vcunitedway.org.

— Angel Pacheco for United Way of Ventura County.