Monday, June 25 , 2018, 3:46 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

United Way Opens New Chapter in Goleta Power Reading Program

By Flannery Hill for United Way of Santa Barbara County | November 12, 2016 | 9:49 a.m.

After four years of success at five Goleta schools, United Way of Santa Barbara County recently began implementing its Power Reading program at all nine Goleta Union School District schools. Through the GUSD Literacy Partnership, UWSBC and GUSD will expand grade-level reading efforts and results.
 
"We are thrilled to have the Goleta Literacy Partnership with United Way up and running,” said William Banning, superintendent of Goleta Union School District.

“Every student in our district now has access to Lexia Core reading and access at individual schools and classrooms is accelerating quickly.

"In my visits to classrooms in the past several weeks, I'm encouraged to see the program in use and fully engaging students in learning. Our district-wide implementation is in the earliest phases, and are looking forward to seeing tangible results soon," he said.
 
Power Reading utilizes Lexia Reading and Reading Plus software, individualized and internet-based learning programs that are accessible to students at any time.

The program was launched under United Way of Santa Barbara County’s 10-year county-wide initiative, United for Literacy, which aims to increase on-time graduation rates and improve all students’ reading levels.
 
United for Literacy was developed to reach two community-identified 10 year goals: increase on-time graduation rates by 50 percent and increase the percentage of students reading at or above grade level in every grade by 50 percent.
 
“It’s essential for our community’s students to have a high level of literacy so that they can have the opportunities to become the greatest version of themselves,” said Steve Ortiz, executive vice president and COO of United Way of Santa Barbara County.

“Not only does this program address the needs of our students on personal level, but collectively it is actively contributing to creating an educated society that can positively transform the future,” Ortiz said.
 
The first phase of the implementation will span a three-year period, from August 2016 to August 2019. Lexia Reading software will be made available to students, teachers and parents throughout the Goleta Unified School District.

GUSD will directly manage all sites, identify participants, oversee day-to-day programming, develop and manage daily schedules, and provide teacher staffing.

UWSBC will work in coordination with GUSD to provide teacher training and teacher support; advise on national best practices; manage evaluations; provide wraparound services during out-of-school time hours; and coordinate community volunteer opportunities to further accelerate student growth.
 
This program will also equip teachers with specified metric data that reports the needs of each child and encourages parents to be active participants in their children’s education.

— Flannery Hill for United Way of Santa Barbara County.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 