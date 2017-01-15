Monday, April 23 , 2018, 12:18 pm | Mostly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 

United Way, Pure Order Brewing Co. to Serve Up Charity Tap!

By Christina Markos for Pure Order Brewing Co. | January 15, 2017 | 2:52 p.m.

United Way of Santa Barbara County and Pure Order Brewing Co. have collaborated on Charity Tap, an event that will host the Young Leaders Society’s (YLS) 2017 kickoff, 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Pure Order brewery, 410 N. Quarantina St. Santa Barbara.

Charity Tap will feature local food, live music, craft beer and a raffle. Ten percent of all tap purchases will be donated to United Way of Santa Barbara’s nationally-recognized Fun in the Sun (FITS) summer learning program, as well as other collaborative educational initiatives in Santa Barbara County.

Also, anyone who donates to United Way of Santa Barbara County (UWSBC) at the event will receive a discount on any Pure Order Brewing Co. beer growler fill and will be automatically entered into the raffle. The raffle winner will receive a basket of Pure Order merchandise and goodies.

Local taqueria, Taqueria El Pastorcito, will be serving tacos and other favorites at the event. This is a special collaboration as the owner of Taqueria El Pastorcito, Pedro Vargas, was a participant of UWSBC’s Fun in the Sun (FITS) program as a child. FITS is a six-week summer learning program for local academically and financially at-risk children and families.

As Lindsay Rorick, events manager for UWSBC, said, “It is Santa Barbara County's oldest and largest public/private partnership dedicated to long-term improvement in the lives of low-income children and families. In 2012, FITS was named the winner of the National Excellence in Summer Learning Award by the National Summer Learning Association.”

Rorick said, “YLS offers its members multiple avenues to become involved with various United Way and community initiatives, to directly make a difference in people's lives, and to ultimately become leaders in our community.”

Erika Pintard, events manager at Pure Order, said, “At Pure Order we are always seeking out opportunities to support locals and we are committed to philanthropic pursuits that benefit our community as a whole. Our motto has always been ‘Pure Local’ and we are always happy to host and help sponsor awesome events like Charity Tap here at the brewery.”

— Christina Markos for Pure Order Brewing Co.

 
